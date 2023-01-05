DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s largest school district has canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO