Fort Ann volunteer fire company soon offering medical services

FORT ANN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company has announced they will soon be operational as a First Response Agency. They announced via their Facebook page, that they are happy to be able to provide additional service to the community.

With multiple partners such as the Fort Ann Rescue Squad and the Washington County, N.Y. – Department of Public Safety helping guide the program and making donations, this extra level of service is possible.

