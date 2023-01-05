Read full article on original website
Related
Homes and businesses evacuated due to flooding in San Luis Obispo. Here’s where
A Highway 101 on- and off-ramp is also closed due to flooding.
Several homes damaged, hundreds affected by sinkhole flooding in Orcutt area
Santa Barbara County fire officials say 10-15 homes have been damaged due to sinkhole flooding in the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in the area of Orcutt near Union Valley Parkway.
Residents near Arroyo Grande Creek ordered to evacuate as floodwaters top levee
“Residents south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel are urged to seek higher ground immediately,” the county said.
kprl.com
Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
1 person dead after vehicle gets overtaken by water in Avila Beach
San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert says one person died along Avila Beach Drive after their vehicle got caught in flood waters.
Update: City places more Paso Robles homes under mandatory evacuation orders
– Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has placed the following neighborhoods under evacuation orders. All residences in the area west of South River Road including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:. Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court. Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue...
UPDATE: One emergency shelter open in Santa Maria, Atkinson shelter closed
Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets. People are advised to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
Lompoc Fire performs water rescue of newborn
The Lompoc Fire Department rescued a father, mother, and newborn in the 2000 block of North H St who were surrounded by flooding water. The post Lompoc Fire performs water rescue of newborn appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
More Evacuation Orders Issued in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department has placed several evacuation orders in areas near the Salinas river — effective immediately. ORDER: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane, including the following areas, are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:. Residents between Riverbank Lane 118-160 Residents...
Five-year-old swept away in flood waters, search in progress
Woman, child were reportedly stuck in vehicle in flooded creekbed, woman pulled to safety. – A five-year-old child is missing after being swept away in flood waters in a North County creek bed, according to multiple reports. At 7:50 a.m. today, Cal Fire reportedly responded to a call of a...
Vehicles submerged in water in Morro Bay
Quintana Road in Morro Bay was one of several roads impacted by flooding Monday as cars got stuck in floodwater.
UPDATE: More evacuation centers set up in SB, SLO county due to storm, flooding
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties set up several emergency evacuation centers as rain has flooded multiple roads and streets throughout the county.
calcoastnews.com
Officials close cracked Pismo Beach bluff
City officials closed a viewpoint area and walkway beside a Pismo Beach park after larger cracks appeared in a bluff rising up from the ocean. The cracked bluff is located by the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Palisade Avenue, close to Margo Dodd Park. A bench sits atop the cracked bluff, and appears to be leaning.
calcoastnews.com
Evacuations, road closures and flooding, storm drenches SLO County
A strong storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, ravaged San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Heavy rains led to evacuations, road closures, flooding and power outages. While the storm has moved on, there are still multiple roads closed, homes without power, damaged properties and more rain on the way. Another storm is forecast to move through SLO County from about 3 a.m. through noon on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Floods and road closures
Updated information on road closures on the Central Coast. This includes highways that are closed along with cities and what caused them to close.
Storm photos: Scenes from the city of SLO as downtown streets close, Laguna Lake overflows
Water overtook roads and flooded some businesses on Monday in San Luis Obispo.
Schools and Roads Closed Throughout Paso Robles for Storm
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — (UPDATE 2:00 p.m.) The Paso Robles Police Department has issued an update with road closures in Paso Robles:. – N. River Rd (Union to Monterey Co. Line) CLOSED. – S. River between 13th St. and Navajo CLOSED. – Signal at Navajo and S River...
See dramatic photos, videos of flooding, fallen trees as SLO County gets hit by another storm
Flooded creeks and roads, eroding cliff sides and fallen trees were just some of the scenes around the county.
Storm slams SLO County, causing widespread damage across the region
Monday's rainstorm slammed into San Luis Obispo County, causing widespread damage across the entire region. The post Storm slams SLO County, causing widespread damage across the region appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5-year-old swept away by floodwaters is a San Miguel kindergartner, school district says
“Our staff is heartbroken over this tragedy,” the school district’s superintendent said.
Comments / 0