kprl.com

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

More Evacuation Orders Issued in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department has placed several evacuation orders in areas near the Salinas river — effective immediately. ORDER: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane, including the following areas, are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:. Residents between Riverbank Lane 118-160 Residents...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Officials close cracked Pismo Beach bluff

City officials closed a viewpoint area and walkway beside a Pismo Beach park after larger cracks appeared in a bluff rising up from the ocean. The cracked bluff is located by the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Palisade Avenue, close to Margo Dodd Park. A bench sits atop the cracked bluff, and appears to be leaning.
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Evacuations, road closures and flooding, storm drenches SLO County

A strong storm, fueled by an atmospheric river, ravaged San Luis Obispo County on Monday. Heavy rains led to evacuations, road closures, flooding and power outages. While the storm has moved on, there are still multiple roads closed, homes without power, damaged properties and more rain on the way. Another storm is forecast to move through SLO County from about 3 a.m. through noon on Tuesday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

