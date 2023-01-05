Read full article on original website
5 Unique New Year Resolutions That Must Be Done In Victoria
Ok, we all know the usual New Year's resolutions by heart... Quit smoking... (Both Legal and illegal "cigarettes") Take A Class and Learn something new. So, after hearing these every year, I've decided to come up with 5 new and challenging resolutions that can only take place in the Crossroads. So, take the challenge with me and let's make 2023 the year you and Victoria get to know each other a little better.
The Carnival is Coming Back to Town in February – Ride Photos
It's almost that time again, the Victoria Livestock Show and Carnival returns in February of 2023. As always, I am a big kid and am excited about the carnival. Back in 2020, I was super excited to learn that the committee switched from Reed Exposition Midway to Pride of Texas Shows. That changed the vibe of the carnival immediately! If you remember going to the carnival at any point back in the day. You probably remember unkept 'carnies', rides being held together by duct tape, and just an overall dirty feeling. I am pretty sure I wasn't the only one that felt that way.
VPD’s K9 Lark Gets A Great Vest for The Holidays!
One of Victoria's finest got a nice and safe holiday treat... Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Lark’s vest was sponsored by National Police Association and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”.
Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year
There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s
If you are from the Crossroads, you know we have our fair share of car into building crashes. This one did not happen in Victoria! Let's us start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below.
Police find over $49K in cash, multiple firearms in Friday Rockport drug bust
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Friday traffic stop ultimately turned into a massive drug bust in Rockport. On Dec. 9. Rockport police stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver after finding a large quantity of packaged marijuana. The investigation led officers to a home just outside of Rockport city...
