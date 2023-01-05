The Emporia State men’s basketball team grinded out a 75-72 win over Central Missouri at White Auditorium on Saturday. “A huge credit to Central Missouri,” head coach Craig Doty said. “That’s the best defensive team we’ve seen this year because they don’t let you do what you want to do. I think what we’re starting to see at this point in the season is that teams are focused less on themselves and more on shutting down what we want to do.”

2 DAYS AGO