Duft takes oath of office for Lyon County Commission
Ken Duft was officially sworn into the Lyon County Commission Monday morning, where he was elected to represent District 1. Chief Judge Jeffry Larson presided over the ceremony. Duft takes the seat vacated by Scott Briggs, who did not seek reelection. He joins Rollie Martin (District 3) and Doug Peck...
Emporia bowling teams begin season in Wichita
The Emporia High School bowling teams began their seasons at North Rock Lanes in Wichita on Saturday. The girls finished 11th with a total pinfall plus bonus of 1,908 while the boys took 16th with 2,278. The girls block scores were 288, 327, 353, 332, 317 and 291. The boys scored 360, 398, 409, 338, 419 and 354. This was a baker-formatted tournament, which means the first bowler bowls the first and fifth frames, the second bowler bowls the second and sixth frames, and so on.
Emporia State agrees to contract extension with football head coach Garin Higgins
The Emporia State football program will be keeping the earmuffs and blinders on for the foreseeable future. Emporia State University and head football coach Garin Higgins have “agreed to a Letter of Intent as a basis for conditions for an employment contract to follow. With the agreement Coach Higgins is secured through at least the 2025 season, the longest term available under the Kansas Board of Regents,” according to a press release sent by the university. It is the first multi-year employment contract in Emporia State Athletics history.
Electrical board concern at The Villas
A smoky situation at an Emporia apartment building Sunday turned out to be an electrical issue. The trouble happened around 8:40 a.m. at The Villas At Emporia, 1839 Merchant Street. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said crews found “a light haze and a hot electrical smell” in one apartment.
Anita Kay Groh
Anita Kay Groh, 78, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Wexford Place in Kansas City, MO. Anita Kay Groh was born on May 6th, 1944, in Dallas, Texas. Kay was the daughter of Jack and Gladys (Sykes) Patterson. Kay and Harry Groh were married August 30, 1964. Surviving Kay are her children: son, Brian Groh (Cindy), Cottonwood Falls, KS; daughter, Debbie Charley (Mark), Smithville, MO; son, Robert Groh (Emily), Peabody, MA; siblings, Patty Gonzales, Riverside, CA, Jo Ann Everett, St. Charles, MO, Rex Patterson, SD; sister-in-law, Phyllis Greenlee (Dwight), Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Hunter and Tucker Groh, Caden and Nate Charley, Aiden and Nora Groh.
Emporia wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High School wrestling teams competed at the Dodge City Invitational on Saturday. The girls finished sixth place, while the boys took ninth.
Coming snow may be for sweeping, not shoveling
Significant snow in Americus? Looking more likely. More than a trace in Emporia? Not so much. The National Weather Service is drawing a snow line, as it prepares for wintry weather across the area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Area school sports roundup – Jan. 6
LEROY — Lebo High School took care of Southern Coffey County in a 74-15 rout on Friday, remaining undefeated at 8-0. Audrey Peek registered 27 points and five steals, Brooklyn Jones added 15 points, six rebounds and seven steals, and Saige Hadley recorded 19 points and seven rebounds.
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
Beware possible mid-week mix
If you've been missing true winter weather, a short spurt of it may be coming this week. The National Weather Service advises “some rain and snow” could fall on the Emporia area Wednesday night. But a storm system will move through quickly.
Braxton Higgins wins diving at Wichita North
The Emporia High School boys diving team competed at Wichtia North on Friday. Braxton Higgins won the event with a score of 504.75.
Phase II roadway, drainage improvements to start on 18th Avenue, County Road 180
Phase two of roadway and drainage improvements on 18th Avenue and County Road 180 are expected to start this week, closing thru traffic in the area for the duration of the project. The city said the work is taking place between Roads G and F5. The intersection of Road F5...
Novella E. Merry
Novella E. Merry, Burlington, Kansas, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society care home in Wamego, KS, at the age of 99. Mrs. Merry was born in Emporia, KS, on August 15, 1923, the daughter of George A Lodle and Ethel M. Jacobs Lodle. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended the College of Emporia, Emporia, KS. She married Loren D. Merry at Cottonwood Falls, KS, on June 20, 1942.
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Tony “Yogi Bear” Eugene Rhoads
Tony “Yogi Bear” Eugene Rhoads, of Emporia, died January 7, 2023 at Newman Regional Health. He was 52. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., January 14, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
ESU men’s basketball holds on for win against Central Missouri
The Emporia State men’s basketball team grinded out a 75-72 win over Central Missouri at White Auditorium on Saturday. “A huge credit to Central Missouri,” head coach Craig Doty said. “That’s the best defensive team we’ve seen this year because they don’t let you do what you want to do. I think what we’re starting to see at this point in the season is that teams are focused less on themselves and more on shutting down what we want to do.”
EFOZ, Emporia Zoo announce Valentine's Day fundraiser
The Emporia Friends of the Zoo and the David Traylor Zoo have announced a fun, animal-themed Valentine’s Day event this year, which promises to “make a wild Valentine’s Day surprise for some Emporia community members.”. EFOZ and the zoo are offering community members three ways to show...
One hurt in State Street crash
At least one injury is reported after a lunch-hour collision near downtown Emporia. Authorities received several reports from the public around 12 p.m. about a wreck at Sixth and State Street. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, but at least one person involved requested an ambulance.
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Shed fire reported west of Emporia
A barn northwest of Emporia was a total loss Monday morning after a devastating fire. According to Emporia Fire Department Captain Ben Lienemann, the fire department was dispatched to 251 Road 200 for a reported barn fire at 4:22 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a large machine shed fully engulfed.
