ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tragic update in Sea World chopper crash as Brit victims just arrived in Oz to see relatives for first time since Covid

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGkic_0k4hdNm500

A BRIT couple killed in a helicopter crash had only just arrived in Australia to see relatives they had not seen for years because of the pandemic.

Newlyweds Ron Hughes, 65, and his wife Diane, 57, were among four killed after two tourist-filled choppers collided mid-air near a Sea World resort on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDKiT_0k4hdNm500
Diane and Ron Hughes were killed in the crash on Monday Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9y48_0k4hdNm500
Four people died when two helicopters collided in Australia Credit: AP

The pair, from Cheshire, were just days into a trip to see Ron's daughter Jane Manns, her husband Ben and their children when tragedy struck.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Ron and Diane's family said the couple - who married in August 2021 - were "loyal" and "fun-loving".

They told the Liverpool Echo: "Ron and Diane arrived last week, visiting our family on the Gold Coast after being separated by Covid for the last few years.

"They leave a huge hole in our family and will be survived by parents, brothers, sons, daughters, and their cheeky grandkids."

They also thanked emergency services for trying to save the couple.

Diane's brother Dave Boyce also wrote on Facebook: "We would also like to thank you all for the love and support we have received.

"We are truly humbled at this heartbreaking time."

Sydney mum Vanessa Tadros, 36, was also killed in the crash, while her ten-year-old son Nicholas was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The pair were pictured beaming with their flight tickets just moments before the collision.

The fourth victim was pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40.

Horrifying footage showed the moments before the crash as tourists waiting for a flight saw the doomed chopper take off.

One child is heard saying: "Is he going to crash?" as the two black Sea World aircraft head towards a collision.

Investigators are probing why the pilots apparently did not see each other until it was too late.

They believe the main rotor blade of Ash's chopper - which was airborne for less than 20 seconds - struck the front cockpit of the descending aircraft.

Five of the six on board were cut by shards from the smashed windscreen, but the pilot managed to land alongside the wreck of the other chopper.

Sunbathers, boaters and jet ski riders then raced to help the victims, police said.

At least 13 people required treatment following the tragedy on Monday afternoon at around 2pm.

Angus Mitchell, head of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, said the loss of the rotor blade sent Ash's copter into an "uncontrolled fall".

He said: "That led to the main rotor in the gearbox separating from the main helicopter, which then had no lift and has fallen heavily to the ground."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPpeu_0k4hdNm500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4OcL_0k4hdNm500

Sea World Helicopters expressed its sympathy for those involved in the crash - and said it is cooperating with the authorities to find out what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSxcW_0k4hdNm500
Ron Hughes and wife Diane got married in August 2021 Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xG7Pp_0k4hdNm500
Vanessa Tadros was killed in the crash and her son Nicholas is fighting for his life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMB81_0k4hdNm500
Pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40, was also killed Credit: Pixel8000

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Independent

Senegal bus crash: Footage shows devastating aftermath of collision that killed at least 38

At least 38 people have been confirmed dead and 87 are injured after two buses collided near Kaffrine in central Senegal on Sunday.Footage shows the wreckage of the two collided buses at the scene of the crash as emergency services inspect the area.Colonel Cheikh Fall, who is in charge of operations for Senegal’s National Fire Brigade, said: “It was a serious accident.“There were 125 victims, of whom 38 have died.”The accident took place on the No. 1 national road at 3.15 am local time on Sunday morning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Keir Starmer wants second jobs for MPs banned but defends David Lammy earning £200kWestern Australia emergency service chief details ‘once in a century’ floodsRishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis
The Independent

Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’

A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
Cristoval Victorial

This year in 2022, the world's oldest person at the time, died at 119 years of age

Photos of Kane Tanaka when she was young and olderPhoto bySmithsonianMag. Kane Tanaka, a Japanese supercentenarian woman famously known for holding the Guinness world record title as the oldest living person and oldest living woman died earlier this year. She lived up to be 119 years and 107 days old, and has witnessed the beginning and end of five Japanese imperial reigns and has seen the formation of two world wars. Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the same year the Wright Brothers successfully flew and controlled one of their first motor driven aircrafts, and also the year when Henry Ford began selling the famous Model A vehicle for $850.
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
New York Post

Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle

A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
958K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy