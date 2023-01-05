Tragic update in Sea World chopper crash as Brit victims just arrived in Oz to see relatives for first time since Covid

A BRIT couple killed in a helicopter crash had only just arrived in Australia to see relatives they had not seen for years because of the pandemic.

Newlyweds Ron Hughes, 65, and his wife Diane, 57, were among four killed after two tourist-filled choppers collided mid-air near a Sea World resort on Monday.

Diane and Ron Hughes were killed in the crash on Monday Credit: Facebook

Four people died when two helicopters collided in Australia Credit: AP

The pair, from Cheshire, were just days into a trip to see Ron's daughter Jane Manns, her husband Ben and their children when tragedy struck.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Ron and Diane's family said the couple - who married in August 2021 - were "loyal" and "fun-loving".

They told the Liverpool Echo: "Ron and Diane arrived last week, visiting our family on the Gold Coast after being separated by Covid for the last few years.

"They leave a huge hole in our family and will be survived by parents, brothers, sons, daughters, and their cheeky grandkids."

They also thanked emergency services for trying to save the couple.

Diane's brother Dave Boyce also wrote on Facebook: "We would also like to thank you all for the love and support we have received.

"We are truly humbled at this heartbreaking time."

Sydney mum Vanessa Tadros, 36, was also killed in the crash, while her ten-year-old son Nicholas was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The pair were pictured beaming with their flight tickets just moments before the collision.

The fourth victim was pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40.

Horrifying footage showed the moments before the crash as tourists waiting for a flight saw the doomed chopper take off.

One child is heard saying: "Is he going to crash?" as the two black Sea World aircraft head towards a collision.

Investigators are probing why the pilots apparently did not see each other until it was too late.

They believe the main rotor blade of Ash's chopper - which was airborne for less than 20 seconds - struck the front cockpit of the descending aircraft.

Five of the six on board were cut by shards from the smashed windscreen, but the pilot managed to land alongside the wreck of the other chopper.

Sunbathers, boaters and jet ski riders then raced to help the victims, police said.

At least 13 people required treatment following the tragedy on Monday afternoon at around 2pm.

Angus Mitchell, head of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, said the loss of the rotor blade sent Ash's copter into an "uncontrolled fall".

He said: "That led to the main rotor in the gearbox separating from the main helicopter, which then had no lift and has fallen heavily to the ground."

Sea World Helicopters expressed its sympathy for those involved in the crash - and said it is cooperating with the authorities to find out what happened.

Ron Hughes and wife Diane got married in August 2021 Credit: Facebook

Vanessa Tadros was killed in the crash and her son Nicholas is fighting for his life