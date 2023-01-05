Northbound Shields Street closed for water main work; nearby residents may have water issues

If you need to head northbound on Shields Street this week, it may be worth finding a different route.

Construction starting Tuesday caused traffic going northbound on Shields Street to narrow at Prospect Road — though there may be impacts north to Elizabeth Street — and both lanes of northbound traffic on Shields will be fully closed from West Pitkin Street to Hughes Way along the Colorado State University campus.

The closures are expected to last until Jan. 9, though work is weather-dependent and city communications specialist Maia Jackson said the street may reopen sooner. Pedestrian access in the area will still be maintained.

The closure is due to utilities crews working on a water main in Shields Street that should "improve system reliability, as well as protect water quality," according to a city press release. There will be barricades and flaggers along the closures, and detour routes will be marked.

In the area, residents will continue to have water service, but it may be cloudy or discolored for a short time, according to the city. "This water is not harmful, though it may stain laundry," read the release. "It is also safe to use on plants and landscaping."

The city says if you experience cloudy or discolored water:

wait until the nearby work is complete

remove faucet aerators or filters

run the cold water for 10-15 minutes to see if it clears

If water is not improving, city officials recommended turning off the water and waiting 30 minutes before repeating the above method. If that doesn't work, call 970-221-6700 to report your concerns.

