ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Northbound Shields Street closed for water main work; nearby residents may have water issues

By Molly Bohannon, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0Qly_0k4hdHTj00

If you need to head northbound on Shields Street this week, it may be worth finding a different route.

Construction starting Tuesday caused traffic going northbound on Shields Street to narrow at Prospect Road — though there may be impacts north to Elizabeth Street — and both lanes of northbound traffic on Shields will be fully closed from West Pitkin Street to Hughes Way along the Colorado State University campus.

The closures are expected to last until Jan. 9, though work is weather-dependent and city communications specialist Maia Jackson said the street may reopen sooner. Pedestrian access in the area will still be maintained.

The closure is due to utilities crews working on a water main in Shields Street that should "improve system reliability, as well as protect water quality," according to a city press release. There will be barricades and flaggers along the closures, and detour routes will be marked.

For subscribers:These 12 projects will change Northern Colorado's commercial, housing landscape in 2023

In the area, residents will continue to have water service, but it may be cloudy or discolored for a short time, according to the city. "This water is not harmful, though it may stain laundry," read the release. "It is also safe to use on plants and landscaping."

The city says if you experience cloudy or discolored water:

  • wait until the nearby work is complete
  • remove faucet aerators or filters
  • run the cold water for 10-15 minutes to see if it clears

If water is not improving, city officials recommended turning off the water and waiting 30 minutes before repeating the above method. If that doesn't work, call 970-221-6700 to report your concerns.

Molly Bohannon covers Fort Collins government for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northfortynews

Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development

Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Car crash causes disturbance at Ken Pratt Walmart

Earlier today, a t-bone crash near the Walmart on Ken Pratt Boulevard caused a disturbance. The disturbance is currently under investigation by the Longmont Police, according to Robin Ericson, communications and marketing manager for Longmont Public Safety. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Bohn Farm development raises concerns from neighbors

A development at Bohn Farm is undergoing initial review for a concept plan amendment, with new owners looking at a different proposal than was approved in 2020. The 5.89-acre property at 1313 Spruce Avenue sits in the Bohn Farm neighborhood and has raised concern among neighbors who fear the proposal will be too dense for the surrounding area.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy