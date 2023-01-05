ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKB35_0k4hd7ji00

On Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Obi Toppin down to the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League and they recalled him later on the same day.

The New York Knicks currently find themselves 21-18 in the Eastern Conference and holding on to a Top-6 spot in the conference.

Their talented trio of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett has been playing well and they are beginning to develop some great chemistry with one another, but the Knicks as a whole are still searching for ways to get more production from their depth.

One player they are high on and looking forward to getting back to full capacity is 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin, who was recently cleared to return from a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head.

While he was made available for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs , Toppin did not play and on Thursday morning, the team sent Toppin to the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League to get some more practice time.

Just a couple of hours later, the team announced that they have recalled Obi Toppin and that he has rejoined the Knicks ahead of their road game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Toppin, 24, was drafted 7th overall by the Knicks in 2020 and his time with the team has been a little bumpy to this point.

Unlike most Top-10 picks who instantly have a starter’s role or key rotation spot with their team, Toppin has been in and out of the Knicks’ rotations even though he has played well when on the floor.

In 25 games this season, Toppin has averaged 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor. For his career, Toppin has averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in about 14.7 minutes per game.

Having elite-level athleticism and length, Obi Toppin certainly has a lot of potential and a lot to give to his team. The only question though is if the Knicks will truly give him the opportunity to prove himself, especially with them already having Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle in the frontcourt.

He will have his chance to return to the floor for the Knicks on Friday for the first time since December 7. Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy