Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.

On Thursday evening, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Florida.

However, the Grizzlies will be without one of their best players, as Desmond Bane has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Desmond Bane (injury management) ruled out Thursday."

Bane and the Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 in North Carolina on Wednesday, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

The former TCU star played 26 minutes and put up 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

He is in the middle of a very solid season with averages of 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in 18 games.

In addition, the former first-round pick is shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range.

The Grizzlies come into the night with a 24-13 record in 37 games, which has them tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, the Grizzlies are 9-10 in 19 games away from Memphis, Tennessee.

The Magic will also be playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 in Orlando on Wednesday.

They are 14-24 in 38 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Magic are 6-4 in their last ten games and 10-11 in 21 games at home in Orlando.

