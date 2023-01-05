Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....

GEORGIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO