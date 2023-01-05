Read full article on original website
Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96
Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
Inside Late Actor Mickey Rooney’s Career and Private Life: ‘Life Threw Him Many Curveballs’
In a life filled with exceptional highs and devastating lows, 1979 was a very good year for Mickey Rooney. The performer made his Broadway debut in Sugar Babies that fall, becoming the Great White Way’s hottest “new” star at age 59. “There’s no feeling like facing a...
Inside the Rat Pack’s Joey Bishop’s Life: How His Hollywood Career Rose and Fell
Quick-thinking comedian Joey Bishop was on stage at New York’s Copacabana when Marilyn Monroe arrived wrapped in a glamorous white ermine coat. “I told you to sit in the truck,” Joey told her, drawing a big laugh. At the height of his fame in the 1960s, every...
Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe did it their way: stars’ romance detailed in new book
They were strangers in the night.
Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband
New year, new Marie Osmond. Recently, the iconic 63-year-old singer debuted a new look that shocked her followers. On Friday, she posted a pic on Instagram showcasing her new blond locks, which was quite a surprise since she’s been a brunette for most of her life. In the Instagram...
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Britney Spears Selling Calabasas Home Amid Rumors Of Marital Strife With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is looking to rake in the dough in 2023! According to a report, the singer is listing her and hubby Sam Asghari's Calabasas, Calif., pad less than a year after they first purchased the impressive property.The pair bought the 11,650-square-foot abode in June 2022 for $11.8 million, but an insider explained the superstar just never felt quite at home in the space.As OK! reported, the Calabasas crib was in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline's house, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.It's unclear if the How I Met Your...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
The Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Lists for $17M (Exclusive)
The home where infamous mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot and killed 75 years ago has come on the market in Beverly Hills. Listed with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, the Spanish Colonial-style mansion on North Linden Drive has an asking price of $16.995 million. Siegel — the ruthless gangster who socialized with Hollywood stars and also drove the early development of Las Vegas — didn’t own the house. He leased it for his mistress, Virginia Hill, who served as a courier for the mob. On the night of June 20, 1947, Siegel was killed by an assailant who fired at him...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
How Frank Sinatra Once Saved Johnny Carson from a Mob Hit: ‘Johnny Carson Breathes ‘Cause He Knows Frank Sinatra’
According to comedian Tom Dreesen, he heard from Frank Sinatra that Johnny Carson was once targeted for a mob hit, and Sinatra called in a favor to see it go away.
Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1
The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Carolina
North Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from North Carolina.
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
‘Parade’ Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond Sets Limited Broadway Run
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will star in Parade on Broadway this spring, reprising their leading roles in the Tony-winning musical following a sold-out New York City Center run. On Tuesday producers announced the Michael Arden-directed production will open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre for a limited engagement run starting March 16. Previews will begin on Feb. 21 with a final performance slated for Aug. 6. More from The Hollywood ReporterJimmy Fallon Attends Broadway's 'Almost Famous' More Than Two Decades Since the Film's Premiere: "That Was Special"Si Litvinoff, 'Clockwork Orange' and 'Man Who Fell to Earth' Producer, Dies at...
thehypemagazine.com
SIGHTING: Doja Cat Visits ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
Recently, internationally-renowned rapper and singer Doja Cat was spotted in attendance at Las Vegas’ favorite production ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. She was mesmerized by the show’s jaw-dropping acts and adults-only comedy. After the show, Doja posed with the cast for a commemorative photo and enjoyed drinks in the courtyard for the Garden Party.
The Chicks Are Heading to Vegas With a String of Shows in 2023
The Chicks are getting back onstage in 2023, and this time, they're heading to Las Vegas. On Monday, Jan. 9, the trio announced they will perform in Las Vegas for a short, six-show residency dubbed, The Chicks: Six Nights In Vegas. The residency will take place at Zappos Theater at...
