Read full article on original website
Joseph Jones
4d ago
Patting herself on the back when PG COUNTY schools are one of the worst on the State what a joke
Reply
6
Related
fox5dc.com
School merit recognition investigation expanded to all Fairfax County Public Schools: Virginia AG
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has confirmed that the state's investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards will expand to include all Fairfax County Public Schools. The development comes in light of reports and complaints that multiple schools across the...
Leader of Prince George’s County Public Schools Announces Retirement, Citing Conflicts In School Board
Monica Goldson, the chief executive officer of Prince George’s County Public Schools, announced Friday that she would retire in June, ending a five-year stint leading Maryland’s second-largest school district and a three-decade-long career as a teacher and administrator in the county. “From a mathematics teacher and cheerleading coach...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
fox5dc.com
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
Prince George’s Co. State Attorney discusses new changes for second term
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people filled a Prince George’s County courtroom on Thursday as Aisha Braveboy renewed her commitment to the community. She prepared to serve as State Attorney for the county for a second term. “It just meant so much… It just felt really good to just be reaffirmed […]
dcnewsnow.com
Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George's County
Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George’s …. Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. FCPS to display proposed textbooks at...
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
DPW director resigns following criticism from city leaders
BALTIMORE — Director Jason Mitchell has submitted his resignation from the Department of Public Works Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Works said.Mitchell will continue his service at DPW until April 28, 2023."I am so proud of the work Baltimore DPW has been able to accomplish during my tenure since July 2021. Given family and health related concerns, I have made this difficult decision to resign," said Director Mitchell.''The resignation comes shortly after council members called on Mitchell to resign if he could not formulate a plan to resume recycling pickup in a letter Monday morning. Mayor Brandon Scott accepted Mitchell's resignation, and thanked the director for his contributions to the agency. "I want to thank Jason for his service to the city of Baltimore and wish him and his family the best in the future.," Mayor Scott said. Mitchell has been under criticism following an E. Coli contamination in West Baltimore and ongoing water billing issues earlier this year. WJZ will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Rockville could lower voting age to 16 this year
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Is 16 years old too young to vote? That's the question voters in Rockville may get to decide later this year. Rockville's Charter Review Commission unanimously recommended lowering the voting age to 16 and allowing anyone who has been a resident of the City of Rockville for six months preceding a municipal election without regard to citizenship.
NBC Washington
New Schools Project in Prince George's Raises Questions About Who's Building Them
As the Prince George's County school system prepares to build six new schools in three years under a public-private partnership, questions surround who's building the schools and how workers are being compensated. Lanham-based DC Plumbers Local 5 is one of many trades asking the Prince George’s County Council to hire...
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
Man wanted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Prince George's County located, arrested in Florida
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said. The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Officials want to help Montgomery County residents meet fitness goals in the new year
As we all work on our New Year's resolutions, Montgomery County officials want to help out those with fitness minded goals by offering free fitness passes at the county's recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis about how this could benefit residents.
fox5dc.com
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
fox5dc.com
Lowering the voting age to 16
A city in Montgomery County wants to bring in the next group of voters a little early. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald joins The DMV Zone to break it all down.
Comments / 4