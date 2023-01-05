ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 4

Joseph Jones
4d ago

Patting herself on the back when PG COUNTY schools are one of the worst on the State what a joke

6
DCist

Leader of Prince George’s County Public Schools Announces Retirement, Citing Conflicts In School Board

Monica Goldson, the chief executive officer of Prince George’s County Public Schools, announced Friday that she would retire in June, ending a five-year stint leading Maryland’s second-largest school district and a three-decade-long career as a teacher and administrator in the county. “From a mathematics teacher and cheerleading coach...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George's County

Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. Woman Seriously Hurt After Fire in Prince George’s …. Firefighters said a woman had serious injuries after a fire at a home in College Park, Md. FCPS to display proposed textbooks at...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

DPW director resigns following criticism from city leaders

BALTIMORE — Director Jason Mitchell has submitted his resignation from the Department of Public Works Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Works said.Mitchell will continue his service at DPW until April 28, 2023."I am so proud of the work Baltimore DPW has been able to accomplish during my tenure since July 2021. Given family and health related concerns, I have made this difficult decision to resign," said Director Mitchell.''The resignation comes shortly after council members called on Mitchell to resign if he could not formulate a plan to resume recycling pickup in a letter Monday morning. Mayor Brandon Scott accepted Mitchell's resignation, and thanked the director for his contributions to the agency.  "I want to thank Jason for his service to the city of Baltimore and wish him and his family the best in the future.," Mayor Scott said.  Mitchell has been under criticism following an E. Coli contamination in West Baltimore and ongoing water billing issues earlier this year.   WJZ will provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Rockville could lower voting age to 16 this year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Is 16 years old too young to vote? That's the question voters in Rockville may get to decide later this year. Rockville's Charter Review Commission unanimously recommended lowering the voting age to 16 and allowing anyone who has been a resident of the City of Rockville for six months preceding a municipal election without regard to citizenship.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man wanted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Prince George's County located, arrested in Florida

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said. The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Officials want to help Montgomery County residents meet fitness goals in the new year

As we all work on our New Year's resolutions, Montgomery County officials want to help out those with fitness minded goals by offering free fitness passes at the county's recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis about how this could benefit residents.
WTOP

Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school

On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
WASHINGTON, DC

