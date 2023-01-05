Read full article on original website
PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers
TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Was Originally A Much More Difficult Game
While "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" is looked at today as one of the best games in the franchise, there was a time before its release when many gamers scoffed at the game. With its cartoonish visuals and uncharacteristically cute character designs, the game was not what fans were expecting after the more grown up-direction that the series had taken with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and its sequel.
A laid-off Twitter manager says he saw almost his entire team of 150 people get fired in 4 hours just a week after Elon Musk bought the company
Twitter engineers texted Amir Shevat, an ex-manager, on November 4 saying their computers were "bricked." Shevat said he was then laid off at 1 a.m.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Disney Plus, Crunchyroll, Hulu in Sub or Dub?
Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga may be over now, but its second-season TV anime adaptation is just beginning. With Liden Films adapting the manga's Christmas Showdown Arc (Black Dragon Arc), here’s where everyone can watch Tokyo Revengers Season 2 online!. For a total of 24 episodes, the first...
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Can Add Shadow Banning To Its List Of Game-Ruining Glitches
Although "Warzone 2.0" is one of the most popular competitive games, it has its fair share of issues. And "Call of Duty" personalities such as Dr Disrespect have been very vocal about the game's shortcomings. Unfortunately, those who can look past the game's glitches and enjoy the content for what it is still can't escape one major problem.
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
