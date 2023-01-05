With changes made after a failed council vote last summer, a divided Springfield City Council approved a controversial 7Brew Coffee drive-thru Monday night. The council debate was restarted after months of government meetings over the proposed Jefferson and Sunshine drive-thru coffee shop. The rezoning has been denied three times by the city's Planning & Zoning Commission, although city staff supported the project.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO