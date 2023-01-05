Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Related
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
Funeral arrangements made for rapper “Gangsta Boo”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo. Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, who went by “Gangsta Boo”, was found dead on Jan. 1 at a home. She was 43. The cause of her death is unknown but...
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
Mold temporarily shuts down elementary school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter break is over, but class is still out for students at one Memphis-area elementary school. FOX13′s reporter Lakiya Scott learned that Freedom Prep Westwood Elementary is temporarily closed due to positive tests for mold. According to a school spokesperson, environmental consultants inspected the building...
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
Mississippi family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor
A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
desotocountynews.com
Family refutes The Lewis Ranch is for sale
There are differing accounts out now about the possible sale of the Lewis Ranch. A website that was noted in news reports last week announced that the Nesbit home of the late Jerry Lee Lewis was being put up for sale. The property consists of more than 30 acres, a stocked lake, two ponds, self-contained apartment, swimming pool, and the Lewis home.
Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
actionnews5.com
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is pending Friday night after an incident took place involving a First Student school bus with 42 children on board. Shelby County deputies say around 4 p.m., a bus loaded with kids from Cordova Elementary School was involved in a “vehicular incident and altercation” with parents on Houston Levee Road.
Teens caught with stolen Porsche, guns and drugs in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers in a stolen Porsche were caught with guns and drugs at a Cordova shopping center, Memphis Police said. Memphis Police said they and a unit from Bartlett Police responded to a vehicle prowler call around North Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road at 2:30 Friday afternoon. They spotted a stolen white […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake man dies when struck by vehicle
A man died over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on Airways Blvd. in Southaven. According to Southaven Police, the accident took place about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 on Airways south of Hillbrook Drive. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders identified the victim as Dustin Ferguson, age...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
actionnews5.com
Police involved in hours-long standoff with armed person suffering from mental health issue in Colonial Acres
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police were involved in an hour-long standoff with an armed person suffering from a mental health issue in Colonial Acres Thursday night. Memphis police dispatch confirmed officers were called West Perkins Road, between Flamingo and Dee Roads. According to a neighbor, police took the call at...
Family says missing man’s body had been in morgue for more than a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova family said they found out their loved one had died only after his body sat at a Shelby County morgue for more than a month. On January 5, the family of William “Bill” Williams reached out to FOX13 to report that he had been missing since November 2. Hours later, they found out that his body had been at a morgue since November 16.
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
Comments / 1