ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day

BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
BOLIVAR, TN
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mold temporarily shuts down elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter break is over, but class is still out for students at one Memphis-area elementary school. FOX13′s reporter Lakiya Scott learned that Freedom Prep Westwood Elementary is temporarily closed due to positive tests for mold. According to a school spokesperson, environmental consultants inspected the building...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Family refutes The Lewis Ranch is for sale

There are differing accounts out now about the possible sale of the Lewis Ranch. A website that was noted in news reports last week announced that the Nesbit home of the late Jerry Lee Lewis was being put up for sale. The property consists of more than 30 acres, a stocked lake, two ponds, self-contained apartment, swimming pool, and the Lewis home.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Teens caught with stolen Porsche, guns and drugs in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers in a stolen Porsche were caught with guns and drugs at a Cordova shopping center, Memphis Police said. Memphis Police said they and a unit from Bartlett Police responded to a vehicle prowler call around North Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road at 2:30 Friday afternoon. They spotted a stolen white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Horn Lake man dies when struck by vehicle

A man died over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on Airways Blvd. in Southaven. According to Southaven Police, the accident took place about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 on Airways south of Hillbrook Drive. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders identified the victim as Dustin Ferguson, age...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy