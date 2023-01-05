ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal chimney repairs

ST. LOUIS – These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants that kind of fire inside your fireplace. From now until January 31, Approved Home Improvements are offering 50% off internal chimney repairs and the work must be done by January 31. Let owner and president James...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Inimical Drive releases new album this Friday

ST. LOUIS – It’s heavy metal rock with a modern twist, and this week you can hear the St. Louis-based band, Inimical Drive. They are out with a new album, From Solitude. Come to their party at the Diamond Music Hall in St. Peters, Friday, January 13 at 6:00 p.m.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2now.com

Before and after – see the weight loss of one woman after working with Simply Health Integrated Medical

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You watch the calories, spend hours exercising each week, and yet the weight is not coming off. Some weeks there is weight gain! What’s the deal!?. When you make an appointment at Simply Health Integrated Medical, they will do a full exam of your body, inside and out and get to the bottom of what is stopping you from being your healthiest. Today we look at the before and after of one woman and the results are amazing!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Change your filter in your furnace

You may have noticed a jump in your heat and power bills.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Two Men And A Truck help with holiday decorations

If you still have your holiday decorations out and are procrastinating taking them down, we may have a simple solution.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday

Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Haefner Law Firm goes through the benefits of an uncontested divorce

ST. LOUIS – Haefner Law Firm said they would rather see uncontested divorces. Family law attorney, Mark Haefner shared that uncontested divorces saves time, money, and stress. However, not all parties agree on everything, and the Haefner Law Firm specializes in mediation. To learn more about the process or...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

2 injured in early morning fire in south St. Louis

Two people were injured in an early morning fire on Watson Road in south St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting

Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

