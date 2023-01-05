Read full article on original website
CryoConcepts moving Northampton County facility
CryoConcepts, a portable cryosurgery and cryotherapy products manufacturer, plans to relocate from Bethlehem to Forks Township in Northampton County. The move allows the company to upgrade from a 7,519-square-foot facility to a 23,275-square-foot facility and consolidate operations. It will invest $1.6 million into the project over the next three years. The project will retain 28 […] The post CryoConcepts moving Northampton County facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Northampton County executive: 'Stay tuned' to debate over employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted last week against supporting a health center for county employees, but that vote did not kill the idea. The vote, an override of a veto, meant Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure cannot allocate money to the proposal. Council controls spending, and as McClure pointed out, the contract for a center and a lease for space would go before council anyway.
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
C.H. Briggs to close down operations, cut 104 jobs at Reading location
READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good. The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years. The closure impacts...
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
Efforts to close Wernersville Community Corrections Center continue
South Heidelberg Township zoning board ask for appeal opportunity with state high court, following commonwealth court ruling. Weeks after the Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of the state, township officials are looking to continue the fight to close the center. They say it continues to be a danger to the community.
Easton Historic District Commission advances apartment building
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission on Monday night granted conceptual approval for a proposed six-story apartment building. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St., and is somewhat unique. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building at 527-529 Northampton St., owned by the same company.
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
Former Easton Councilman announces candidacy for Northampton County Council
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced his candidacy for the Northampton County Council District 3 seat during this year’s election cycle. The District 3 seat is composed of Bethlehem Township, Hanover Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, East Allen...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shapiro taps former Reading School District Superintendent to be next Pa. Education Secretary
Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton
Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
School district in Schuylkill forms police department
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
Montgomery County man with ALS part of study that aims to find root cause of disease
"When a man died, he was said to have gone west," repeated 59-year-old Todd Kelly into a computer. He isn't reading a best-selling novel, but reciting speech to help treat and cure ALS. "The problem with ALS, unlike many other diseases, is they can't find a biomarker. The biomarkers, what...
Upper Mount Bethel farm expands to include second store at former Miller's Egg Ranch site
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Farm-fresh milk, produce, animal feed and other goods have returned to a familiar site in the Slate Belt. Scooter's at Miller's, offering a wide array of locally sourced vegetables, fruits, meats and other products, held a soft opening Friday at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
As Frederick's Downtown Market nears completion, future of family's butcher shop at Quakertown Farmers Market remains uncertain
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fans of a popular butcher shop at the Quakertown Farmers Market will soon find the same products less than a mile north in downtown Quakertown. Frederick's Downtown Market, offering fresh meats, cheeses and more, is expected to open later this winter at 122 E. Broad St., a few doors down from the Trolley Barn Public Market.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
