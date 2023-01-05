ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbin, KY

allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Kentucky You Need to Visit

There’s a lot going on in Kentucky. Spend some time in the state’s great cities and you can take in everything from the unique sights of the Kentucky Derby to the sweet sounds of bluegrass music to the world’s best bourbon. If you step outside the cities,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelinspiredliving.com

11 Places to Add to Your Kentucky Bucket List + FREE Printable

My husband and I have spent quite a bit of time in Kentucky. My husband has family that lives in the state that we enjoy visiting, and Kentucky is a beautiful state to road trip through. It’s like a win-win. Visit family and road trip. I hope this Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
KENTUCKY STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
koamnewsnow.com

KY: 5 MONTHS AFTER FLOODS SEARCH CONT FOR WOMAN

Searchers in Kentucky look for woman who went missing in July after floods hit the area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Wave 3

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

You Can Take an Eagle Watching Van Tour in Kentucky

Winter is the prime time to spot bald eagles in the wild, and now you can go on an eagle-watching van tour. Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. They really are pretty creatures, and it's always cool to see one in the wild.
KENTUCKY STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE

