Ruston, LA

Louisiana man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 4 days ago

RUSTON, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived.

According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the shooting, a rollover crash was reported on U.S. 80, not far from where the shooting occurred. Officers learned that Rhone was driving the crashed vehicle and was transported to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they have identified a suspect, but no arrest has been announced. This is an ongoing investigation.

