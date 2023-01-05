ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Elon Musk Updates the Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space

It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen a SpaceX Starship prototype fly and the first flight of the full stack of the vehicle paired with a Super Heavy first stage booster has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Now company founder Elon Musk has another update on when we might see Starship make its first flight to space.
HAWAII STATE
CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
CNET

Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023

There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
CNET

MIT Scientists Reveal Why Rome's Pantheon Has Yet to Crumble

Despite being built thousands of years ago, some concrete structures across the world have surprisingly, and literally, stood the test of time. Rome's Pantheon, most notably, was constructed around 126-128 A.D. -- yet its massive, unreinforced concrete dome still majestically anchors the city. Some ancient Roman aqueducts are even still in use, steadily delivering water across the land.
CNET

Meta to Stop Supporting Original Quest VR Headset

Meta plans to stop supporting its original Quest virtual reality headset after 2024, the company has revealed. The company will continue providing new features for the standalone Quest 1 headset through 2024, but some features will eventually go away, the company said in an email sent to Quest owners. However, the company said it will continue providing "critical bug fixes and security patches until 2024."

Comments / 0

Community Policy