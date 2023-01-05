Read full article on original website
What Michelle Obama Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The former first lady was asked what her response to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was in the days following its broadcast.
Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles
This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy
Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
Meghan Markle Haters Compare the ‘Privileged’ Duchess of Sussex to a ‘Bird in a Gilded Cage’
Meghan Markle haters slam the Duchess of Sussex for not acknowledging her "privilege."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source
In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Meghan Markle’s Entire Docuseries ‘Stems From a Hatred and Jealousy of Kate Middleton,’ According to Royal Commentator
A British commentator is slamming Meghan Markle over her docuseries as well as the "hatred and jealousy" she believes the duchess harbors towards her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ grenade: 5 biggest mistakes from Duke of Sussex’s explosive new interviews
Prince Harry appeared on Britain’s ITV and CBS’ “60 Minutes." He also spoke out on “Good Morning America” and is scheduled to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
