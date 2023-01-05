ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Jupiter Medical's new surgical institute, Loggerhead Marinelife Center gets new patients

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
Happy New Year, Jupiter!

I hope your holidays were well-spent, whatever that may look like for you. Here’s a roundup of news in and around Jupiter to help you ring in 2023.

North Palm Beach County may be getting its third hospital just under 15 minutes away from both Jupiter Medical Center and Gardens Medical Center. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has recommended that the city council approve project plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road. Read more about the plans here.

Jupiter Medical’s new surgical institute, which will be on the south side of its campus, is anticipated to be completed this year. The new addition will feature “smart” operating rooms and will cost around $100 million to build. But a quarter of that total has just been covered with a $25 million donation from local philanthropists John and Terry Gray. Read more about the donation and the John and Terry Gray Surgical Institute at Jupiter Medical Center here.

In other hospital news: The turtle hospital at Loggerhead Marinelife Center just welcomed four new patients in collaboration with the Virginia Aquarium and the rescue nonprofit Turtles Fly Too. Four frost-bitten turtles came to the center for care in December, and are being treated for cold-stun. Read more about the center’s bounce back from water quality and staffing issues, and its latest patients and releases here.

Until next week’s roundup, stay safe and healthy!

Lianna Norman

Lianna Norman covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at lnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

