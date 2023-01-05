The Verge Launches “Command Line,” a Newsletter About the Tech Industry’s Inside Conversation, by Alex Heath

Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Meta is still adding basic moderation features to its VR playscape
Meta is adding some new moderation features to Horizon Worlds, the company’s VR social platform, as part of version 91, according to a blog post published Friday. While the features are welcome upgrades, they also feel like relatively basic additions that should have been in place sooner. For example,...
The Verge
Google Docs adds a feature we thought it already had: non-printing characters
Google is adding a feature to Google Docs that lets you see non-printing characters such as spaces, tabs, and various types of breaks, the company announced in a blog post on Monday. The option, which will be available in the View menu, can help make editing a document easier by showing you exactly how its formatted rather than making you rely purely on what you can see to tell whether something is a tab or a bunch of spaces. It can also be more helpful when troubleshooting messed up formatting.
The Verge
Improved voice typing in Google Docs is coming to more browsers
Google Docs’ voice-typing feature, which lets you “type” and edit text using your voice and a microphone rather than your hands and a keyboard, is getting a couple of key upgrades. First is that the feature is expanding to “most major browsers.” Currently, Google’s support page notes...
The Verge
Monday’s top tech news: an Apple headset this year? Finally?
It’s been rumored for years, but 2023 might finally see Apple launch its long awaited mixed reality headset. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (and previously reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo), who reports that the device could be revealed ahead of this year’s WWDC, ready to ship this fall. There’s no guarantee that Apple will actually hit this internal deadline (it’s apparently having issues with drop testing), but its announcement still seems closer than ever.
The Verge
Microsoft is looking at OpenAI’s GPT for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint
Microsoft has been reportedly experimenting with building OpenAI’s language AI technology into its Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook apps. The Information reports that Microsoft has already incorporated an unknown version of OpenAI’s text-generating GPT model into Word in its autocomplete feature, and has been working on integrating it further into Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
The Verge
The last-gen iPad is $80 off, a whole $200 less than the newer model
The latest products might be worth the price hike if you get cooler features and drastically better performance than what the last-gen version offered. In the case of Apple’s spruced-up starter iPad released in October 2022, the model that came before it is easier to recommend to most people — even more so when it costs a whole $200 less. At Best Buy, the ninth-gen 64GB iPad is $249.99 in space gray or silver, a deal that knocks $80 off the original cost.
The Verge
The $3,000 totally wireless Displace TV is the definition of CES absurdity
Our time at CES 2023 might be over, but it’s still worth highlighting some standouts at the show. One of those that’s gotten quite a bit of attention is from an upstart company called Displace. LG’s brand-new Signature OLED M eliminates every wire except for the power cord, but Displace is trying to nix that one, too. In Las Vegas, the company demonstrated a completely wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV that runs off four hot-swappable batteries. This is a dream that has existed since the earliest days of The Verge.
The Verge
Elon Musk wants to move trial away from San Francisco over ‘local negativity’
Elon Musk has asked a judge to move an upcoming trial for a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco, citing concerns that the jury may have a bias against him, as reported earlier by CNBC. In a Friday filing, Musk requests that the judge relocate the trial to West Texas due to the “local negativity” in the Bay Area surrounding Elon Musk and his businesses, preventing a fair trial.
The Verge
Meta’s done making new features for the Quest 1 — all updates will end next year
Meta is planning to stop supporting the original Quest VR headset with new software updates, and soon anyone using the older hardware will be locked out of some social features. Several users on Reddit and Twitter, along with journalist Janko Roettgers, have posted screenshots of an email saying the company...
The Verge
Why Matter mattered at CES
From Central Hall to The Venetian, Matter was the buzzword throughout CES 2023 this year, with most companies even remotely connected to the smart home loudly discussing their Matter plans (although a few were more subdued). The new smart home standard was featured in several keynotes and displayed prominently in smart home device makers’ booths as well as in Google, Amazon, and Samsung’s big, showy displays.
The Verge
Samsung confirms February 1st Unpacked, its first in-person event in three years
Mark your calendar: Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked on February 1st. The company is officially confirming a date that it kinda accidentally confirmed a few days ago. The event will take place at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, and although Samsung isn’t saying exactly what will be announced, it’s almost certainly the Galaxy S23 series.
The Verge
Microsoft’s next Surface Duo might have a truly foldable screen
Microsoft has reportedly scrapped plans for a dual-screen Surface Duo 3 and is moving to a truly foldable design instead. Windows Central reports that the next Surface Duo will be more like devices like the Vivo X Fold or Honor’s Magic Vs, after Microsoft reportedly spent a year prototyping and experimenting with its current dual-screen design.
The Verge
Raspberry Pi launches higher resolution camera module, now with autofocus
Raspberry Pi is launching a new camera module for use with its diminutive DIY computers — the Camera Module 3. Its upgraded Sony IMX708 sensor is higher resolution, but perhaps more important is that the new module supports high dynamic range photography and autofocus. Alongside it, Raspberry Pi is also releasing a new camera board for use with M12-mount lenses.
The Verge
Nothing Phone 1 comes to US via $299 beta program
Nothing is finally giving people in the US a way to purchase its debut smartphone… sort of. After its CEO teased a “US launch” last month, the company has officially announced a new US-focused beta program. Customers can pay Nothing $299 and, in return, receive the black version of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to test. At launch last year, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets.
The Verge
Intel’s new Wi-Fi chip promises a better way to tether your Meta Quest VR headset
Intel and Meta have teamed up on a new way to directly connect your Oculus Quest headset to a gaming PC. If you buy or build a computer with its AX1690 Wi-Fi chip — and unfortunately, just that chip — you should be able to directly connect your headset to the computer instead of relying on your router to do the lifting (via Wi-Fi Now).
The Verge
YouTube will start sharing ad money with Shorts creators on February 1st
YouTube has announced that creators can start making ad revenue on Shorts starting February 1st, following a promise from September that the monetization option was on its way. The change is coming as part of a broader update to YouTube’s Partner Program, which will require everyone who’s currently part of it to sign new agreement terms, whether or not they’re looking to make money from Shorts.
The Verge
HBO Max offloads European shows to Comcast and Paramount
SkyShowtime, a European streaming service jointly operated by Comcast and Paramount, has swooped in to acquire the exclusive streaming rights to 21 local HBO Max shows across the continent, the streaming service announced today. Rights to the shows became available after HBO Max halted its original programming plans in Europe last year in attempts to save money. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Verge
iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID
Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
The Verge
Coinbase lays off a fifth of staff as crypto downturn continues
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs. In an email to staff on Tuesday, CEO Brain Armstrong said the company would be letting 950 employees go as it attempts to “weather downturns in the crypto market.” The email was made public on the Coinbase blog, and the company also submitted an 8-K filing with the news.
The Verge
Apple may finally debut its mixed reality headset this spring
Apple’s getting ready to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset this spring, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company’s reportedly planning to reveal the device ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference in June and will start shipping it this fall. The headset, which could...
Comments / 0