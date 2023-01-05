‘Gorgeous’ bald eagle found days after wing was shot. Now officials search for shooter

A “gorgeous” bald eagle will never return to the wild after it was shot and had its wing amputated. Now, officials say they want to find who is responsible.

The bird was rescued by Division of Natural Resources police officers on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Harman area of Randolph County. It was transported to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia the next day, according to a Facebook post from the center.

Experts said ”X-rays showed metal fragments in the eagle’s injured wing ,” indicating it had been shot. They believe it was shot on or around Christmas Day.

The severity of the eagle’s injury led the conservation center’s veterinarian to amputate the injured wing, the center said. Now, the bird is being treated for infection, pain and emaciation, and it is unclear if the eagle will survive.

“We are saddened that someone in our state would intentionally harm a bald eagle,” the center said in its post.

Shooting a bald eagle is illegal and can result in a $100,000 fine, one year in prison or both, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The crime is considered a felony for second-time offenders.

Officials are asking the public to help them identify the person responsible for shooting the eagle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia DNR in Elkins at 304-637-0245 and ask for law enforcement.

Harman is about 90 miles southeast of Morgantown.

