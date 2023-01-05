ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Emmett Township trustee faces recall threat

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

A member of the Emmett Charter Township Board of Trustees could face a recall attempt later this year.

Petition language seeking the recall of Trustee Jim Mead was filed with the Calhoun County Clerk's Office Tuesday by Gavin Powell, a registered voter in the township.

The petition states Mead is "counterproductive" and "continues to undermine the board’s intent, hindering township business with his disruptive behavior and his tendency to break board confidentiality."

Mead could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

The Calhoun County Election Commission, comprised of Clerk Kimberly Hinkley, Treasurer Brian Wensauer and Probate Judge Michael Jaconette, will hold a hearing on Jan. 18 to determine if the recall petition is sufficiently clear and factual for circulation. The hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m. inside the Calhoun County Building, 315 W. Green St. in Marshall.

"The hearing is not for the purpose of debating the merit of the allegations," staff at the clerk's office wrote in a Wednesday release. "The Election Commission does not have the authority to rule on the reasons for recall as only the clarity and factual nature of the recall language is subject to the commission’s review."

If the language is approved, Powell will have 60 days to circulate the petition following a 10-day appeal period.

Approximately 1,211 signatures would be needed to trigger a recall election, according to the Clerk's Office. The next opportunity to appear on a ballot is May, but the deadline for signatures filed with the county clerk then would be Jan. 27.

Mead was elected to the township board in November 2020. His term expires in November 2024.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy