Memphis, TN

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

By Jerrita Patterson
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning.

The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless.

But there was movement when it came to what’s ready for review on both sides.

“We have the autopsy and all the autopsy photos from the three victims, as well as all the crime scene photos. We will get those to her by the end of the week,” Shelby County Assistant D.A. Chris Lareau said.

Kelly is accused of going on a shooting rampage in September of last year—killing three people, and hurting three others while causing the entire city of Memphis to go on lockdown.

He is the one now locked down as the wheels of justice continue turning slowly, but things are still moving forward. How much longer until justice is served is still up in the air, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Edwards explained.

“It’s tough to tell, we are nearing the end of exchanging that discovery. But it’s difficult to give an estimate,” Edwards said.

Kelly’s reset date is set for March 2 which will allow both sides to review what’s referred to as discovery – simply stated it’s the exchange of legal information and known facts – connected to the case.

“This is giving the defense proof of what evidence we have against Mr. Kelly,” Edwards said.

The state let the court know they have received 813 pages of discovery and will hand those over to the defense.

WREG

WREG

