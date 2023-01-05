Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 9-15
Brownwood at Mineral Wells, 6:15 p.m. Bangs at Winters, 6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Rochelle, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Jayton, 5:15 p.m. Marble Falls at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Abilene Cooper at Brownwood, 7:30 p.m. GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL. Breckenridge at Early, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Zephyr at Priddy, 6/7:30 p.m. TENNIS. Brownwood at...
brownwoodnews.com
LeTourneau rallies past Lady Jackets, 62-58
Second-half shooting woes by the Howard Payne University women’s basketball team lead to a 62-58 Lady Jacket loss to LeTourneau University Saturday afternoon at the Brownwood Coliseum. Howard Payne was led by Catlyn Ward with 13 points and four steals. Reina Flores added 11 points on 3 of 5...
National Championship Game Will Feature Several Lufkin Graduates
Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will battle for college football's national championship. Many in East Texas will be hoping that TCU can pull off a major upset, not just because the school is from the Lone Star State, but also because there will be several folks on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California that graduated from Lufkin High School.
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Robert Young
I’ve often been asked, “Who was the best athlete ever at Brownwood High School?” and without hesitation I always say Lawrence Elkins – and I still say that. But, a year prior to Elkins, there was an athlete at Brownwood that not many people knew because he probably didn’t get the notoriety that Elkins did, probably because he was a lineman and not a receiver. His name was Robert Young. That’s the only thing I ever knew him as. Later on in life he became known as Bob Young. He was an all NFL offensive lineman for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Denver Broncos and later on coached in the NFL.
TCU pushing through fatigue with possible championship in sight
As the TCU Horned Frogs make final preparations to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff (CFP) championship game Monday night, the question of fatigue is front of mind. The 13-1 Horned Frogs, coming off a taxing 51-45 victory over Michigan in the semifinals, have been asked...
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to terrible TCU news
The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing on college football’s biggest stage on Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff championship game. But when the Horned Frogs take the field, they will be doing it without one of their top players. According...
brownwoodnews.com
Eura D. Pappas
Eura D. Pappas, 87, of Richland Springs, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in San Saba, Texas. She was born May 6th, 1935 in Richland Springs, Texas to James Walter Land & Hettie Inez Justice Land. Dene grew up and attended school in Richland Springs. She moved to...
brownwoodnews.com
BCYF 2023: Godhino, Smith, Marwitz selected Top Models at Fashion Show
The Fashion Show for the 71st Brown County Youth Fair took place Monday night, where the top models in the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Divisions were announced, based on their performances on the runway. Earning top model in the Junior Division was Stella Marwitz of Zephyr, Brownwood’s Evan Smith was...
TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
brownwoodnews.com
Beverly Fain
A memorial service for Beverly Fain, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Beverly passed from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2022. Beverly was born on May 19, 1951, in Frankfort, Kentucky to Gilmore Wise and...
brownwoodnews.com
Dave Fair
Dave Fair, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. There will be no services held at this time, but a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Teresa Arreola
Teresa Arreola, 73, of Comanche, passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Coahuila, Mexico to Antonio and Simona (Castillo) Arreola. She was a homemaker. Teresa was the most loving mother and grandmother. Her passion was her family and watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed every second she spent with her grandchildren. She is irreplaceable and will be missed dearly.
Corrie Writing
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
brownwoodnews.com
BISD announces Spotlight employees for January
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday morning:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Renee Fraze. Ms. Fraze is an American Sign Language (ASL) teacher at Brownwood High School (BHS). She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hearing Impaired studies from Stephen F. Austin State University, a Master of Education degree in Interpreter Pedagogy from Northeastern University and is a Texas certified teacher (Generalist EC-4 and Secondary American Sign Language 6-12). Ms. Fraze has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019.
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
What to expect from Saturday’s cold front & next week’s weather in North Texas
A warm and breezy day will be present on Friday in the North Texas region before a cold front makes its way through on Saturday with some rain chances in the afternoon/evening time in some parts of N. TX.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
