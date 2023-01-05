I’ve often been asked, “Who was the best athlete ever at Brownwood High School?” and without hesitation I always say Lawrence Elkins – and I still say that. But, a year prior to Elkins, there was an athlete at Brownwood that not many people knew because he probably didn’t get the notoriety that Elkins did, probably because he was a lineman and not a receiver. His name was Robert Young. That’s the only thing I ever knew him as. Later on in life he became known as Bob Young. He was an all NFL offensive lineman for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Denver Broncos and later on coached in the NFL.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO