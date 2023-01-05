Roll Call! OSU branch offers free diabetes cooking class

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami County Extension of The Ohio State University will be offering a course to help those with diabetes.

According to the university, the “Dining with Diabetes Class” will be held virtually and will start on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. In the course, you will receive four sessions with different topics on diabetes and food.

Course participants in the class will receive a kit to cook inside of their homes for their participation in the class.

The school says you do not have to live in Miami County to be a part of the class. The program is available to anyone that would like to attend.

Registration is required for the class.

If you would like to be a part of the class, you can email the Miami County Extension Campus at barton.345@osu.edu .

