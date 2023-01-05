Roll Call! OSU branch offers free diabetes cooking class
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami County Extension of The Ohio State University will be offering a course to help those with diabetes.Tipp City’s superintendent contract not renewed after concerns over shooting threat response
According to the university, the “Dining with Diabetes Class” will be held virtually and will start on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. In the course, you will receive four sessions with different topics on diabetes and food.
Course participants in the class will receive a kit to cook inside of their homes for their participation in the class.Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Jan 5-8
The school says you do not have to live in Miami County to be a part of the class. The program is available to anyone that would like to attend.
Registration is required for the class.
If you would like to be a part of the class, you can email the Miami County Extension Campus at barton.345@osu.edu .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0