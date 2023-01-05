Texas man hits woman in head with hammer, deputies say
DONNA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Donna man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after repeatedly hitting his common-law wife in the head with a hammer, deputies say.
Alberto Santiago Vasquez, 50, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
At 8:23 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022, deputies were dispatched to Joshua Drive in Donna, where they spoke with Vasquez’s common-law wife, who stated she and Vaquez were discussing their relationship at the time of the assault, authorities said.
When deputies arrived, the woman’s face and hands were covered in blood, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.
The affidavit revealed the woman was in the kitchen when Vasquez came in with a knife and hammer.
“Without warning, Alberto hit her in the head several times with the hammer,” the affidavit stated.
Vasquez proceeded to punch her in the face several times and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received stitches on her forehead for the injuries sustained, the affidavit indicated.
Vasquez's bond is set at $150,000.
