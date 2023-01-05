Suspect takes own life after being contacted regarding child porn investigation

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office has revealed information regarding a shelter-in-place warning that was issued for some residents of Susquehanna Township during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5

According to the DA’s office, at approximately 11:00 a.m., detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office made contact with a man in Susquehanna Township at his home on Beaufort Hunt Drive. The detectives were at the home investigating the possession of child pornography.

According to the district attorney’s office, detectives interviewed the man, and the suspect confirmed the phone was his.

After detectives took his cell phone as evidence, officials say the man pointed a handgun at detectives, who then left the home and called Susquehanna Township Police to help. Officials say officers then heard a gunshot from inside the home and later found the man dead from a gunshot wound.

Because detectives from the District Attorney’s Office were at the scene at the time of the death, District Attorney Fran Chardo referred the investigation to the Pennsylvania State Police. Chardo’s office says at this point, there is no evidence police fired their weapons at any time.

Susquehanna Township residents were asked to shelter indoors away from windows around noon.

Around 1:20 p.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted, although the department still requested people avoid the area.

