Sweetwater County, WY

SWCSD#1 board introduces new trustee and discusses WyTop testing

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – SWCSD #1 Board of Trustees met last night at 7 pm at the Central Administration Building for their monthly meeting. The selection of new trustee Cole Wright was announced at the meeting. Wright will replace former board member Max Mickelson following his December resignation in order to serve as Mayor of Rock Springs.
Wright Appointed to Replace Mickelson on SCSD No. 1 Board

ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright will take the place of outgoing Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Trustee Max Mickelson who was elected Rock Springs Mayor in November. The SCSD No. 1 board voted unanimously to appoint Wright in a special meeting prior to its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. He served one month on the Board of Trustees back in December after John Bettolo stepped down from his seat at the end of his term.
Spicer Breaks Two Records at Rock Springs Swim Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Tigers swimmer John Spicer broke two Rock Springs High School pool records over the weekend during several outstanding efforts by the senior. Spicer won the 50 freestyle event at the Rock Springs pre-invitational on Friday with a time of 21.87. That pace broke the pool record of 22.05 held by Michael Richmond and the school record of 22.24 previously held by Spicer himself.
A Tale of Two Winchesters

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently examined and researched a rifle that is a near-twin to one currently on exhibit; a carbine that belonged to an outlaw associate of Butch Cassidy’s. Both rifles are lever-action Winchester Model 1894 carbines chambered for the...
First baby born in 2023 arrived on January 4, 2023

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4th. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of 5, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.
Gymkhana Horses, Riders Defeat Cold

ROCK SPRINGS — The temperature outside the Indoor Arena at the December 17 Gymkhana was a numbing 13 degrees. The temperature inside the Indoor Arena was about the same, as wide doors had to be kept open for horses and riders to enter. The Indoor Arena gradually warmed up...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 8 – January 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Adoption event taking place at Rock Springs Animal Control tomorrow

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Tomorrow from 10-2 pm Rock Springs Animal Control (RSAC) will be hosting an adoption event at the shelter at 850 West Center Street. Currently, at the shelter, there are 10 dogs, 28 cats, and 4 cats available for adoption. A complete list of the animals available can be viewed here.
UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe

UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
