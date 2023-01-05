Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Domestic Violence in San Francisco Disproportionately Affect WomenAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Menlo Park City Council appoints Maria Doerr to District 5 seat
The Menlo Park City Council has a new member. Maria Doerr was appointed to represent District 5 at a special Jan. 9 meeting, to fill a vacancy left by Ray Mueller who was elected to the county Board of Supervisors. The vote was 3-0 vote, with Drew Combs abstaining. Mueller...
Community briefs: Menlo Park to appoint new council member, Selby Lane toy drive and more
Atherton residents dropped off 500 toys and other holiday gifts on Dec. 20 for Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School. The toy drive is put on annually by the Atherton Police Activities League and Police Officers' Association. Gifts included bicycles, keyboards, guitars and more, according to Atherton Council member Rick...
Portola Valley mayor lays out his vision for 2023
Portola Valley's new mayor expects his first month or two on the job to be primarily focused on something that's been all-consuming for residents and staff over the last year and half: the town's housing element. The mandatory plans for housing over the next eight years are due to the...
Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022
Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.
Despite new housing, enrollment is set to decline in Menlo Park school district
Demographer says new apartments won't fit the needs of families. A surprising trend is expected to hit one Menlo Park school district in the next five years: significant enrollment decline. The Menlo Park City School District student body will stand at around 2,500 students in 2027, down 7.4% from 2,700...
San Francisquito Creek Creek flooding averted as water levels drop
Heavy rains pushed up water levels in the San Francisquito Creek on Monday morning as a storm swept through the Midpeninsula before dropping off in the afternoon, but the break won't last long as another storm is expected to descend by Tuesday morning. The Pope-Chaucer bridge is closed to pedestrians...
New San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to be sworn in Saturday
The first Latina sheriff in the history of San Mateo County will be officially sworn in on Saturday at an inauguration ceremony at the College of San Mateo. Corpus will become the 26th sheriff of San Mateo County. The inauguration and swearing-in of Corpus begins at 1 p.m. at the...
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
Born from potential development threats, local environmental advocacy now faces climate challenges
As they hit milestones, four organizations reflect on the past and look to the future. Imagine the Bay Area without the San Francisco Bay. The Santa Cruz Mountains are crisscrossed by freeways bringing hundreds of thousands of commuters who are living cheek by jowl along the coasts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties to the flatlands to work each day.
Year in review: Affordable housing, scientific advancement and COVID recovery in Menlo Park
This year in Menlo Park was about a city reopening. Faced by pressure from residents to bring back community events following years of pandemic shutdown, the city has slowly brought back the citywide events that used to bring people together. Along with reemerging from the pandemic, the city also faced...
Another storm causes power outages, flooding and fallen trees on the Midpeninsula
Like last week's historic storms, fallen trees and flooding again plagued the area, but fewer are without power than during the Wednesday, Jan. 4, storm. As of 9 a.m. 4,771 customers on the Peninsula were without power, according to PG&E. On Jan. 4, some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power that evening.
Two Woodside council members temporarily sit out housing element talks
Goeld and Brown rejoin discussion after sites near their homes were removed from the plan. Woodside Town Council members Dick Brown and Paul Goeld announced that they would not be taking part in the town's state-mandated housing element process, citing conflicts of interest, at a Dec. 13 Town Council meeting. In neighboring Portola Valley, Council member Judith Hasko also recused herself from housing element discussions due to a potential conflict of interest.
Atherton's year in review: Buried car, housing woes and a missing Batmobile
Planning to build more housing possibly multifamily housing dominated the conversation in Atherton in 2022, with many residents asking town officials to stick to its history of single-family home neighborhoods. Under pressure from the state to accommodate new homes, some residents asked the town to fight California's housing mandates. Meanwhile, the town began receiving applications to build duplexes under a new state law that allows single-family home owners to split their lots.
Holiday Fund: Upward Scholars drives multigenerational impact in San Mateo County
Upward Scholars has helped over 1,200 adult immigrants in the Bay Area pursue upward mobility through a community college education by providing them with financial and academic support, career development and holistic services. Every year, our wraparound support -- aided by dedicated volunteers and community members -- impacts the lives of hundreds of students and their families.
Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula
Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.
Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
Bill Widmer will serve as Atherton's mayor in 2023
The Atherton City Council's 2023 leadership is taking shape, with a vice mayor stepping into the role as mayor and one of the newest council members tapped to become the vice mayor at a Dec. 21 meeting. Outgoing mayor Rick DeGolia nominated Bill Widmer to serve as the next mayor...
San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million
San Mateo County's revenue rose by $22 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year while expenses fell by nearly $200 million, driven largely by a reduction in COVID-19-related expenses, county finance officials said Dec. 30. San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million, according to the county's 2021-22 Annual Comprehensive...
State water officials 'cautiously optimistic' that atmospheric river could improve drought conditions
Heavy rains pose threat to property, natural resources, human life. The Bay Area is under a flood watch as rains are expected to continue throughout Northern California on Wednesday and this weekend, just after a soggy end to 2022. State water officials at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR)...
Midpeninsula braces for severe weather, high winds expected to arrive on Wednesday
A strong storm due to arrive in the Midpeninsula on Wednesday, Jan. 4, will rival the impact of Saturday's storm, with the highest rainfall occurring Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning, the Palo Alto police department warned Tuesday. A high-wind watch also will be in effect for the same period.
