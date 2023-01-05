ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley, CA

TheAlmanac

Portola Valley mayor lays out his vision for 2023

Portola Valley's new mayor expects his first month or two on the job to be primarily focused on something that's been all-consuming for residents and staff over the last year and half: the town's housing element. The mandatory plans for housing over the next eight years are due to the...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Mountain lions and housing took center stage in Woodside in 2022

Woodside made national news in February when it declared itself a mountain lion habitat in an effort to impede a new state law that allows single-family homeowners to split their lots in half and build duplexes. The resulting scrutiny brought threats from the state attorney general's office and backpedaling by the Town Council and town staff.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms

Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Born from potential development threats, local environmental advocacy now faces climate challenges

As they hit milestones, four organizations reflect on the past and look to the future. Imagine the Bay Area without the San Francisco Bay. The Santa Cruz Mountains are crisscrossed by freeways bringing hundreds of thousands of commuters who are living cheek by jowl along the coasts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties to the flatlands to work each day.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Two Woodside council members temporarily sit out housing element talks

Goeld and Brown rejoin discussion after sites near their homes were removed from the plan. Woodside Town Council members Dick Brown and Paul Goeld announced that they would not be taking part in the town's state-mandated housing element process, citing conflicts of interest, at a Dec. 13 Town Council meeting. In neighboring Portola Valley, Council member Judith Hasko also recused herself from housing element discussions due to a potential conflict of interest.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton's year in review: Buried car, housing woes and a missing Batmobile

Planning to build more housing possibly multifamily housing dominated the conversation in Atherton in 2022, with many residents asking town officials to stick to its history of single-family home neighborhoods. Under pressure from the state to accommodate new homes, some residents asked the town to fight California's housing mandates. Meanwhile, the town began receiving applications to build duplexes under a new state law that allows single-family home owners to split their lots.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Holiday Fund: Upward Scholars drives multigenerational impact in San Mateo County

Upward Scholars has helped over 1,200 adult immigrants in the Bay Area pursue upward mobility through a community college education by providing them with financial and academic support, career development and holistic services. Every year, our wraparound support -- aided by dedicated volunteers and community members -- impacts the lives of hundreds of students and their families.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Fierce winds, strong rain making for a wild night on the Midpeninsula

Power outages and fallen trees reported Wednesday evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall that began Wednesday afternoon are already causing trees to topple, knocking down power lines and causing some power outages. Some 41,189 Peninsula customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m., by 9:15 a.m. Thursday 26,997 still didn't have power, according to a PG&E news release.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

It's going to rain again. Here's what you can expect.

Heaviest periods of rain, with possible thunder and wind gusts, expected Saturday night and Sunday night. A windy and wet weekend is on tap for the Bay Area, with the National Weather Service forecasting a "significant" storm system arriving Saturday afternoon on the Midpeninsula and lasting through Sunday. A second, bigger storm will come in early Monday and leave on Tuesday.
TheAlmanac

Bill Widmer will serve as Atherton's mayor in 2023

The Atherton City Council's 2023 leadership is taking shape, with a vice mayor stepping into the role as mayor and one of the newest council members tapped to become the vice mayor at a Dec. 21 meeting. Outgoing mayor Rick DeGolia nominated Bill Widmer to serve as the next mayor...
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million

San Mateo County's revenue rose by $22 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year while expenses fell by nearly $200 million, driven largely by a reduction in COVID-19-related expenses, county finance officials said Dec. 30. San Mateo County's COVID-related expenses fell by $156 million, according to the county's 2021-22 Annual Comprehensive...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
