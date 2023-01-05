Ronnie Hyde, man convicted of killing Jacksonville teen Fred Laster, sentenced on child porn charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronnie Hyde, the man found guilty in the 1994 murder of Jacksonville 16-year-old Fred Laster, pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography on Wednesday.

Hyde was sentenced to seven years in prison on the child pornography charges.

After Hyde’s March 7, 2017 arrest for the murder of Laster, the FBI searched his Jacksonville Beach home for days, finding disturbing photos and videos. The home was eventually demolished.

Hyde is already serving a life sentence for murder.

He will also have to register as a sexual offender.

