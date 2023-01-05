ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Ronnie Hyde, man convicted of killing Jacksonville teen Fred Laster, sentenced on child porn charges

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRkgQ_0k4hUbc000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronnie Hyde, the man found guilty in the 1994 murder of Jacksonville 16-year-old Fred Laster, pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography on Wednesday.

Hyde was sentenced to seven years in prison on the child pornography charges.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After Hyde’s March 7, 2017 arrest for the murder of Laster, the FBI searched his Jacksonville Beach home for days, finding disturbing photos and videos. The home was eventually demolished.

Hyde is already serving a life sentence for murder.

He will also have to register as a sexual offender.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville father and son owners sentenced to over 20 months in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father and son owners of two Jacksonville construction firms were sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS and hiring illegal workers. The court sentenced 52-year-old Raul Solis to 33 months in federal prison and his son, 33-year-old Raul Solis-Martinez, to 21 months in federal prison. The court also ordered the two to pay $5,613,082.38 in restitution to the IRS. The two pleaded guilty to the charges last Summer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigating inmate death at Pre-Trial Detention Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported death of an inmate at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility that took place Saturday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, JSO reported that corrections Officers and medical personnel were making scheduled medical rounds in a 6th Floor West dorm when an inmate was located unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in hip on West Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILL, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave. JSO reports that around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 1200 Melson Ave. due to a reported person shot. Reportedly an argument between the victim and the suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while crossing Normandy Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an elderly woman was hit by an SUV on Normandy Boulevard. STORY: Fans fall victim to ticket scams leading up Jaguars game. According to the crash report, at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday, a blue SUV from Juliette, Georgia was traveling...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Only one lane will be open in both directions on Hood Road, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4700 Hood Road will be closed for approximately three hours. It is recommended to avoid the area between Hood Road and Inverness Drive. Action News Jax will provide more detail of the blockage throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services is hiring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you love animals and are looking for a new career for the new year, you’re in luck. The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services is hiring. Animal Placement Assistant – Play matchmaker between pets and prospective adopters and provide help to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Fans fall victim to ticket scams leading up Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans are on the lookout for game tickets after entering the Playoffs for the first time since 2017 after being the Tennessee Titans Saturday night, but they should also look out for possible scammers preying on their anticipation. One viewer called in and tipped...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A battle over exactly what money can buy is coming to a head in St. Augustine Beach. A trio of homeowners in a private, gated neighborhood want to pay to move a public boardwalk. They want to fork over $600,000 of their own money to make sure it’s not so close to their fence line. Now, the community is coming out en masse to fight it.
SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Construction project on Philips Highway to begin Jan. 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville drivers, be aware as construction is expected to take place on Philips Highway (U.S. 1) beginning on Monday, Jan. 16. The resurfacing project will take place on Philips Highway between University Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy