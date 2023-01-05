Peppertree statement

In court today, HUD announced they are ending their contract with Peppertree and pulling funding due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.” HUD plans to start relocating the residents over the next several months.

This is great news.

For over a year, we have led the effort to force Peppertree to provide a safe and habitable environment for these residents. While we understand that HUD will take the lead on relocating and communicating next steps with residents, the City of Memphis will work with them to ensure these residents have a smooth transition. – Mayor Jim Strickland