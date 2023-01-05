Read full article on original website
Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 jobs – PA
LONDON (Reuters) – Amazon has said it plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, PA Media reported on Tuesday. An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Seattle-based online retailer last week said it would cut more...
Goldman Sachs to start cutting thousands of jobs midweek -sources
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources familiar with the move said, as it prepares for a tough economic environment. The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public. Goldman Sachs declined to...
Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop
LONDON (Reuters) – British luxury carmaker Bentley on Tuesday reported record vehicle sales for 2022, with strong demand offsetting a 9% drop in China caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns. The Volkswagen unit said it had sold 15,174 vehicles during 2022, up 4% from in 2021, which was itself a banner...
UK’s Morgan Advanced Materials reports cyber security incident on its network
(Reuters) – British industrial firm Morgan Advanced Materials Plc said on Tuesday it was assessing a cyber security incident after detecting unauthorised activity on its network. The company, which makes a wide range of heat-resistant and other industrial materials, said it had launched an investigation and was taking steps...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Exclusive-Shell energy transition prompted talks to sell Norway business
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell held talks with Harbour Energy to sell its Norwegian oil and gas fields last year but could not reach a deal due to gas price volatility and uncertainty over the long-term outlook, three company sources told Reuters. London-based Shell has said it will focus its...
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss as bankruptcy threat looms
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about $393 million after a tough holiday season that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn. The company did not say if it would file for bankruptcy, after it said...
Fosun pharma, Genuine Biotech will donate COVID treatment Azvudine to China’s rural areas
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Monday it would cooperate with its charity fund and Henan Genuine Biotech to donate 100 million yuan worth of COVID treatment Azvudine to China’s rural areas. The product would be donated in phases to China’s central and western rural areas,...
Moderna generates $18.4 billion in COVID vaccine sales in 2022
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc said on Monday it generated about $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
German gas storage operators optimistic for next winter
BERLIN (Reuters) – German gas storage operators expressed optimism on Tuesday that there will not be supply problems next winter due to declining consumption and said there is no chance of shortage this winter. Even if Russian pipeline deliveries cease completely and liquefied natural gas imports (LNG) were to...
Thailand approves $100 billion budget for 2024 fiscal year
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 3.35 trillion baht ($100 billion) for the fiscal year 2024. The new budget is 5.18% bigger than the previous year, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said. ($1 = 33.4900 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing...
France’s Danone faces legal action over plastic use and reporting practices
PARIS (Reuters) – Some environmental groups have taken legal action against French bottled water and dairy group Danone over its plastic use, accusing it on Monday of failing to sufficiently account for all the plastic used along its production cycles. Danone, the world’s biggest yoghurt maker which also produces...
Alibaba signs cooperation agreement with authorities in China’s Hangzhou -media
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has signed a cooperation agreement with the government of Hangzhou, the city where the company is headquartered, local media reported on Tuesday. China’s internet giants have been in the crosshairs of Chinese regulators for the past two years, but...
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Travellers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years, the mainland is opening...
Japan to cull record 10 million chickens to stop the spread of bird flu
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan plans to cull more than 10 million chickens because of the spread of bird flu, a record for the peak infection season that runs from October to May, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday. With the latest avian flu case detected at a poultry...
Hackers targeted Danish central bank website; operations not affected
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s central bank said on Tuesday its website had been targeted by hackers, resulting in trouble accessing its website on Monday and Tuesday. The website was hit by a so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which directs a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized in U.S., condition ‘not worrying’ -source
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida, a source close to his family said on Monday, adding that his condition was “not worrying”. Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported earlier in the day that Bolsonaro had...
