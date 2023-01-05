ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Administration to outline efforts to combat Human Trafficking

By Jalen Rhodes
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnXhF_0k4hUGGr00

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— At least 1,092 human trafficking offenses were made in Pennsylvania within the last 5 years.

Human trafficking is a type of human rights abuse where people profit from the exploitation of others mainly through the use of force, fraud, or coercion to manipulate victims into engaging in sex acts or labor/services in exchange for sex for something of value.

Governor Wolf announces scholarship program

Those under the age of 18 who exchange sex for something of value are human trafficking victims, regardless of whether force, fraud, or coercion is involved.

A press conference is being held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday by the Wolf administration to address the problems and the state’s efforts to combat it.

You can watch this event live on PAcast.com

Comments / 5

Diane007
4d ago

Wolf finds this important after he’s out of the job - it’s a bait and switch government money grab

Reply
3
WBRE

WBRE

