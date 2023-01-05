ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

wlen.com

Adrian Pantries Receive Donations from City Food Drive

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian recently made donations to each food pantry in the City with supplies from their food drives during the holiday season. Mayor Angie Heath talked about the collection efforts, and distributing the food and monetary donations…. Mayor Heath said that this time of...
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Village of Onsted

Onsted, MI – The Village of Onsted has lifted their boil water advisory, which was issued late last week. Village President Sam Lafata and Superintendent Ron Mastriciano said that the advisory was issued due to a planned loss of water pressure to connect a new water main line. They...
ONSTED, MI
wlen.com

AAA: Lenawee County Gas Price Equals National Average

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower than the statewide and equal to the national average. AAA said that gas in Lenawee costs about $3.28. Gas in Michigan costs about $3.32 on average as of Sunday night. Monroe, Hillsdale, Washtenaw, and Jackson...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

New Lenawee Commissioner Talks First Meeting in Seat; Admin. Ready to Work with New-Look Group

Adrian, MI – The new Lenawee County Board of Commissioners appeared divided late last week…at least in the vote for Chairman… as they elected Jim Van Doren to the seat, 5-4. One of the two new Commissioners on the Board, in addition to Van Doren in District 9, is District 7’s Kevon Martis. He talked to WLEN News about his first meeting as a sworn-in Commissioner…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Car Chase Ends with Fatality in Dundee

Dundee, MI – A car chase that started in Toledo ended with a fatality in Dundee on Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street at about 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject failed...
DUNDEE, MI
wlen.com

Social Media Threat Closes Adrian Public Schools Monday

Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat posted on social media by a student. The Adrian Police Department said that they began their investigation at 7:11 AM. They said that a social media post threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated...
ADRIAN, MI

