Bulls' Zach LaVine Takes Over Fourth Quarter With DeMar DeRozan Out
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan couldn’t assume his “King of the Fourth” role Monday night because he watched the final frame from the Chicago Bulls’ locker room, nursing a right quad strain. DeRozan saw another fourth-quarter takeover, albeit one that ultimately fell short, as Zach LaVine...
Early Look at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule, Events
Early look at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule, events originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Believe it or not, the NBA season is just about halfway done. That means the 72nd NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner and the potential rosters are starting to take shape. From the...
Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Out at Least Two Weeks With MCL Sprain
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out at least two weeks with MCL sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday. Durant, who suffered a...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Why Bears Believe They're on Right Track Despite Bad 2022 Season
Why Bears believe they're on the right track originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and fans have been celebrating ever since. Dreams of what can come from that ultra valuable draft selection abound. There’s talk of supercharging the rebuild with a bounty of picks from trading back. But the Bears only landed the No. 1 overall pick because they had such an awful record in 2022. The three wins were their lowest total since 2016, when they went 3-13. The .176 win percentage was the lowest since 1969 when they won only one game. The Bears had the league’s worst passing offense. On defense they ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per attempt, rushing touchdowns allowed and sacks. They were second to last in rushing yards allowed and third down conversions allowed. They were one of only four teams who didn’t score a touchdown on defense.
Colin Cowherd Says Bears Won't Know What to Do With the No. 1 Pick
Cowherd says Bears won't know what to do with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On The Herd, radio host Colin Cowherd argued the Bears earning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft doesn't guarantee them success in rebuilding their roster. "They're the family member...
Twitter Wants Bears-Lovie Smith Reunion After No. 1 Pick Drama
Twitter wants Bears-Lovie Smith reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Houston Texans punched in one final win over the Indianapolis Colts to move their record to 3-12-1, forfeiting the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears. Lovie Smith, the Texans' head coach, was quickly...
Justin Fields, Bears' Foundational Pieces Vow to Put Losing in Past
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Sunday's 10th consecutive loss and securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft didn't bring any joy to the 2022 Bears. The future is bright. Sure, you can sell that. But this was a historic losing season for a marquee franchise. After Sunday's...
NFL insider predicts Patriots will bring back Jakobi Meyers
The former undrafted free agent has become the team's leading receiver. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 107-99 behind Jayson Tatum’s 32-point performance on Monday. Boston will face the Pelicans at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins are off until Thursday, when the Kraken will be at TD...
