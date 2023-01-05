ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Early Look at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule, Events

Early look at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule, events originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Believe it or not, the NBA season is just about halfway done. That means the 72nd NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner and the potential rosters are starting to take shape. From the...
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Believe They're on Right Track Despite Bad 2022 Season

Why Bears believe they're on the right track originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and fans have been celebrating ever since. Dreams of what can come from that ultra valuable draft selection abound. There’s talk of supercharging the rebuild with a bounty of picks from trading back. But the Bears only landed the No. 1 overall pick because they had such an awful record in 2022. The three wins were their lowest total since 2016, when they went 3-13. The .176 win percentage was the lowest since 1969 when they won only one game. The Bears had the league’s worst passing offense. On defense they ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per attempt, rushing touchdowns allowed and sacks. They were second to last in rushing yards allowed and third down conversions allowed. They were one of only four teams who didn’t score a touchdown on defense.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Twitter Wants Bears-Lovie Smith Reunion After No. 1 Pick Drama

Twitter wants Bears-Lovie Smith reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Houston Texans punched in one final win over the Indianapolis Colts to move their record to 3-12-1, forfeiting the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears. Lovie Smith, the Texans' head coach, was quickly...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

NFL insider predicts Patriots will bring back Jakobi Meyers

The former undrafted free agent has become the team's leading receiver. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 107-99 behind Jayson Tatum’s 32-point performance on Monday. Boston will face the Pelicans at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins are off until Thursday, when the Kraken will be at TD...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy