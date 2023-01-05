The City of Jackson has been awarded $300,000 from the State of Michigan to rebuild the city’s main pedestrian trail. The MLK Equality Trail runs from downtown Jackson to Summit Township, where it links up with the Falling Water Trail. The nearly four-mile-long trail opened 30 years ago and has welcomed thousands of visitors to the area. But in the last couple of years, parts of the trail have started to deteriorate.

JACKSON, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO