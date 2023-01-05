ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MSU Trustees to select new leadership at January meeting

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is set to select new leadership officers at its first meeting of the year. Trustees will select and vote for the chair and vice-chair at their first meeting of the year on Wednesday morning to lead the board through 2024. Current chair Dianne Byrum says she will not be running for another term.
EAST LANSING, MI
City of Jackson receives state funding to resurface MLK Equality Trail

The City of Jackson has been awarded $300,000 from the State of Michigan to rebuild the city’s main pedestrian trail. The MLK Equality Trail runs from downtown Jackson to Summit Township, where it links up with the Falling Water Trail. The nearly four-mile-long trail opened 30 years ago and has welcomed thousands of visitors to the area. But in the last couple of years, parts of the trail have started to deteriorate. 
JACKSON, MI

