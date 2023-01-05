ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Chicago

Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley

JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
JOLIET, IL
newsnationnow.com

What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?

(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID

