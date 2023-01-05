Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Related
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Idaho Killer May Have Been Indoors When Victims Came Home—Criminologist
Criminologist Casey Jordan said individuals who commit these crimes don't want surprises so the killer may have been in the house when the victims arrived.
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad convinced murderer made mistake that will lead to their capture
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad Ben Mogen says he is convinced the killer made a mistake at the scene that will lead to their capture, but admits he is surprised he is 'still waiting' for answers.
Sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was filmed attending vigil for victims
Twitter sleuths think they've found someone who looks like Bryan Kohberger, accused of slaying four Idaho college students, at a vigil for the victims.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received DoorDash delivery just moments before murder
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery just moments before she and her three friends were murdered, according to a newly-released police affidavit.
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting during an Indiana traffic stop a month after the slayings.
Idaho murders: Coroner under fire for dismissing potential clues from toxicology tests
A physician and board-certified forensic pathologist is disputing the claims of the Moscow, Idaho, coroner working on the case of the brutal Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students that the toxicology tests are not relevant to the case.
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley
JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
newsnationnow.com
What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?
(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Bryan Kohberger's Teacher, Who Taught Him About Serial Killers, Speaks Out
Kohberger studied under Katherine Ramsland, a renowned forensic psychologist and expert on serial killers at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Kaylee Goncalves May Not Have Been Idaho Killer's Target: Family's Lawyer
Shanon Gray said Goncalves' family were "not sold" on the idea that Kaylee was specifically picked out by the attacker.
Idaho murders: Suspect threw out trash in neighbors' bins in middle of the night, source says
NEW YORK — Federal investigators saw Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger throw out garbage into neighbors' trash bins in the middle of the night as they surveilled him in Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his arrest, a law enforcement source told ABC News. Kohberger, 28, was...
Comments / 0