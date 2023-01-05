ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Brings The House Down With Brutal Kevin McCarthy Jokes

By Elyse Wanshel
 4 days ago

Kevin can f**k himself — or at least that’s the attitude on Twitter.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost his seventh consecutive vote in a messy bid to become House speaker Thursday, and he is expected to attempt another round of possible humiliation when the chamber votes again. This is the first time in 100 years that a speaker has not been elected on the first ballot, and unfortunately there is no limit to how often the California Republican can put himself in the running to win the coveted gavel.

So, this could potentially go on forever — but thankfully, Twitter has produced an endless stream of hilarious posts poking fun at the debacle.

Here are a handful of tweets that prove McCarthy’s pain is our gain:

Washingtonian
4d ago

I'm having trouble believing that ANY of the constituents are happy with the ppl they elected in their districts by the clown show that's being displayed by the Republicans. Those 21 anti-democracy, anti-government clowns need to leave. They have no idea how to govern or play nice in the sandbox. Hopefully, DOJ will get rid of them sooner rather than later for the seditious conspiracy they committed.

Donald Bradley
4d ago

What happened to two time losers. This guy just up the ante lol. What is he going for 10 times he's already completed 7. Stay tuned and see just how relentless is this guy before he realizes that he should step aside or move on.

Mike Murphree
4d ago

they can't run themselves how can they run the country arrogant Keven moved into the speakers office before they even started voting

