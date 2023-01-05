New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.

A call to the restaurant’s ownership wasn’t immediately returned.

The location, next to Row House Cinema, is amid a busy stretch for Mexican-style restaurants.

