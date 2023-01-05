ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week ‘In Conversation’: Winter chills and winter ills

This is the time of the year when we all worry about catching a cold, as the weather stays colder and the gatherings increase.But this winter, we’re worrying not just about avoiding common cold sniffles, but also what public health experts have dubbed a tridemic or tripledemic: a surge of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”) at roughly the same time. On this week’s “In Conversation,” we speak to doctors about how the tripledemic is affecting our community and what we can do to avoid it. We also talk about other health risks that increase this time of the year.Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions at 502-814-TALK.

