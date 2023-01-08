ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

FCS college football picks, predictions: NDSU vs. SDSU championship odds

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vM9c_0k4hTYwu00

It's not just the College Football Playoff determining its national champion this week as the FCS championship is slated between North Dakota State and South Dakota State this coming Sunday.

North Dakota State has run away with the FCS championship in recent years, winning 9 titles in the last decade-plus with 2016 and 2020 the only years it didn't.

This year, the Bison come into the game at 12-2 and sitting at second place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, just five combined points away from an undefeated record, including a two-point loss to SDSU midseason, resulting in a No. 3 seed in the FCS playoff.

After falling 7-3 to Iowa in the season opener, the Jackrabbits ran through the rest of their schedule, winning 13 straight and placing first in the conference.

SDSU is the No. 1 overall seed in the FCS football playoffs, winning 10 games in six straight seasons, while NDSU is looking to win its 10th title in the last 12 years.

What do the experts think of the game? Let's see how the Congrove Computer Rankings computer prediction model projects the matchup.

FCS College Football Championship: NDSU vs. SDSU picks, predictions

Game prediction: The computer is siding with South Dakota State to win the FCS championship, projecting it as the 3.12 point favorites over North Dakota State.

Point spread: South Dakota State comes into the game as 5.5 point favorites over North Dakota State, according to the updated lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The bookmakers set the over/under mark at 47.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: South Dakota State -250 | North Dakota State +170

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Sun., Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. Central time on the main ABC network and streams live on fuboTV ( Try for free ).

How we got here: FCS Championship Playoff

North Dakota State: The Bison opened its FCS playoff run with two impressive victories, beating Montana by 23 points in the second round and then shutting out Samford for three quarters before winning, 27-9.

From there, NDSU defeated No. 7 Incarnate Word in a 35-32 game after coming back from a 16-0 deficit, the team's largest rally since the 2008 season.

South Dakota State: The No. 1 seed Jackrabbits opened up the playoffs with a dominant 42-6 victory over Delaware and then took down Holy Cross in a 42-21 decision in the quarterfinal round.

Most recently, SDSU beat No. 4 seed Montana State, 39-18, in the semifinal round to earn a spot in the FCS national championship game.

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

FCS College Football Rankings

1. South Dakota State

2. Sacramento State

3. Montana State

4. North Dakota State

5. Jackson State

6. Holy Cross

7. Incarnate Word

8. William and Mary

9. Samford

10. Weber State

11. Furman

12. SE Missouri State

13. Fordham

14. Richmond

15. Elon

16. New Hampshire

17. Montana

18. Mercer

20. Florida A&M

21. NC Central

22. Chattanooga

23. SE Louisiana

T-24. North Dakota

T-24. Idaho

Others receiving votes

Delaware (60) 8-5; Saint Francis U (43) 9-3; Eastern Kentucky (40) 7-5; Austin Peay (33) 7-4; UT Martin (33) 7-4; Yale (22) 8-2; Princeton (19) 8-2; Rhode Island (16) 7-4; UC Davis (15) 6-5; Davidson (13) 8-4; Gardner-Webb (13) 7-6; Merrimack (7) 8-3; North Carolina A&T (7) 7-4; Youngstown State (2) 7-4; Stephen F. Austin (2) 6-5

( CFP )

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
herosports.com

FCS Championship: SDSU Gives Opponent, Frisco Area Businesses Familiar Treatment

An FCS fan base took over the Frisco/Plano area in early January and literally drank the bars dry of beer. They filled restaurants. They honked horns in parking lots when seeing fellow fans. They put team flags on their cars or in the windows of their hotels. They shared photos on social media of big gatherings. They created a sea of team colors in the pregame tailgating lots before filling their Toyota Stadium sections across from the main TV camera. They watched their team outclass the opponent in the trenches. They sang songs together as country music blared over the intercom during timeouts as the opposing fan base sat subdued. And they rushed the field when the game clock hit zero, meeting at midfield before making their way to the north end zone to watch their team raise an FCS national title trophy as confetti rains down.
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND

SDSU runs past NDSU, claims first National Championship

FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won their first ever FCS National Championship and it came at the hands of a 45-21 win over rival NDSU. The Jackrabbits grabbed the game’s first lead, with a nine-play drive that was capped off via an Isaiah Davis touchdown run. But back came the Bison […]
BROOKINGS, SD
valleynewslive.com

Bison DC David Braun reportedly leaving North Dakota St.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The season may not have been over for very long, but the Bison coaching staff has reportedly already seen a shakeup. According to numerous sources, including ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Defensive Coordinator David Braun will be taking the same position with Northwestern. Braun has...
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND

LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship

SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND

Saturday Scoreboard – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on a busy Saturday: NHLSabres 6, Wild 5 – F/OT MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 60, UND 59NDSU 73, USD 61MSU Moorhead 76, Augustana 57USF 90, U-Mary 84Northern State 96, Wayne State 69 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 105, UND 72NDSU 79, USD 76Augustana 64, MSU Moorhead 40U-Mary […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kfgo.com

Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes

LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
BUFFALO, MN
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy