MatchesFashion founders find buyer for dazzling $25M NYC townhouse

British fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, co-founders of clothing retailer MatchesFashion, are in contract to sell their $25 million West Village townhouse, Gimme Shelter has learned.

The stunning five-bedroom, 4½-bath home at 252 W. 12th St. first hit the market for that price last July.

The deal comes shortly after the Chapmans sold a property in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates for $35.25 million in October.

That 1960s California residence first hit the market for a cool $42 million last July. They had purchased it for $24 million in 2017, the year they sold MatchesFashion for around $535 million to Apax Partners. Trousdale Estates neighbors include LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault.

Back in New York, the Chapmans bought the West Village home in 2019 for $19 million. The seller was oil heiress Aileen Getty, who broke even — as she bought the tony townhouse for $19 million in 2017. That previous seller was Adam Dell, who shares a child with food personality Padma Lakshmi, and is the brother of computer mogul Michael Dell.

The home is at 252 W. 12th St.

A living area with a fireplace.

A view of the layout.

The kitchen.

Floor-to-ceiling doors lead outside.

A peek at the private outdoor space.

Another private outdoor space.

Plenty of room for lounging inside the grand townhouse.

A home office.

A spacious bedroom with a fireplace.

Another bedroom.

The landmarked red brick townhouse, renovated by architect Steven Harris, was built in 1910. At a cozy 20 feet wide, Harris gutted the home and smart-wired it.

Details include a living room with a woodburning marble fireplace and two seating areas. There’s also an eat-in chef’s kitchen that leads to an outdoor seating area. Additionally, the home includes radiant-heated floors, a gym, wine storage, a screening/family room — and a main bedroom that takes up the third floor and features a walk-in closet, a woodburning fireplace and a spa-like bath.

Outdoor spaces also include a landscaped roof terrace, a hot tub and a stone-paved rear garden.

Compass broker Carl Gambino, who listed both the Beverly Hills home and the West Village townhouse, declined to comment.