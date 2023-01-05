ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Call For Entries: Friends of Anderson Park Fifth Annual Short Story Contest

Montclair, NJ – Friends of Anderson Park is sponsoring its fifth annual short-story contest for Montclair middle-school students. Students in grades 6-8 attending all Montclair schools — public, private or home-schooled — are eligible to enter. All genres are welcome, but Anderson Park must feature somehow in the story.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

American River: Take A Journey Down the Passaic at NJPAC

Newark, NJ –The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will screen American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 7:00 PM. General Admission Tickets, $5, are available at njpac.org. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy