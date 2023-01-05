Weekend Picks – January 6th

Workouts to Try in the New Year

It’s 2023. Shake up your workout routine and try something new! Check out our roundup here!

Vester will open on Saturdays starting this weekend from 9am-2pm

When it comes to breakfast and lunch in South Boston, there’s a new choice! Enter Vester – located at 105 West First Street in the lobby of CRISPR Therapeutics! Inspired by the tradition of Danish simplicity, Vester offers quality, seasonal, clean options for mindful eating. So what exactly does that mean – delicious, locally sourced ingredients in the form of simple options for breakfast and lunch. Now open on Saturdays from 9am-2pm.

Treat yourself to a pick-me-up

Have you been burning the candle at both ends? Seaport Med Spa can help you rehydrate after all the celebrating you’ve been doing lately! Offering IV Drips + Vitamin Injections, the RNs at Seaport Med Spa will have you feeling energized! You can learn more about them here!

Girl Scout Cookie Pop-Up Saturday + Sunday in Southie

Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel Delights – we love them all! The South Boston Girl Scouts will be selling cookies on Saturday in front of Loco from 12pm-2pm and on Sunday at Deja Brew from 10am-2pm.

Sidewalk Sip + Shop at Love Child

Always thinking outside the box, Colleen and Crystal from Love Child have come up with a way to keep their business “open” after their brick + mortar shop was flooded – Party on the Sidewalk! A sidewalk sip + shop will take place at Love Child on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm-3pm. Get all the details here!

Live Country Music at PKL

Enjoy live country music with Lexi James + Wildheart on Saturday from 8pm-11pm at PKL.

Lithuanian Kitchen is open on Sunday

Enjoy traditional Lithuanian fare on Sunday starting at 12pm at the Lithuanian Kitchen in the basement of the Lithuanian Club! The bar will be open for business too!

Shamrock Pub is now serving Sunday Brunch

Sunday Brunch is now served at Shamrock Pub from 10am-1pm. Enjoy Boozy Coffees, Bloody Marys, Breakfast Burgers, Breakfast Burritos, and more! You can check out the full menu here!

Bulldog New Year Party

Calling all Bulldog owners! On Sunday at 10:30am at Tenean Beach for a Bulldog New Year Party!

Bardo’s Pizza and Vester Cafe have partnered up

Bardo’s and Vester Cafe have partnered up with a special brunch pizza made with scrambled eggs, Eggo waffles, house cheese blend, bacon and maple syrup! Inspired by Vester Cafe Eggo Breakfast Sandwich! This special pizza is available this weekend only at Bardo’s!

Live Music Roundup

Loco will have DJ Colin Tongue on Friday from 9pm-closing. On Saturday, enjoy Kim Cherry from 1pm-4pm and DJ Mike D from 9pm-closing.

Lincoln is featuring Legends of Summer on Sunday from 6pm-9pm.

Capo will have Young Love & the Thrills on Friday night. On Saturday – Dalton and the Sherriffs 1-4pm then Cold Wayne Band 7-10pm on Sunday it’s Sinatra Sunday 6-9pm

Hunter’s is featuring Stu Sinclair 5-8pm on Friday. On Saturday, it’s Jimmy Westfall 7-10pm

and on Sunday, It’s ya boy KR 2-5pm followed by Matty Sheehan 9-12am

DJ Kait will be playing on Friday at Shennanigans.

Try something new in 2023

From rock climbing to learning how to knit, here’s a list of new things to try in the new year! Check out our roundup!

Sports

The Bruins face off against the Sharks on Saturday at 10:30pm and then the Ducks on Sunday at 8:30pm. The Celtics face the Spurs on Saturday at 6pm. The Patriots will play the Bills on Sunday at 1pm. Here are 10 Places to Watch the Game!

Check back as this list may be updated!