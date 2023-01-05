Read full article on original website
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
Police: Rochester man threatens to kill woman before pointing replica gun at officers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 61-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman was arrested Sunday after he pointed a replica gun at officers as they entered an apartment. Police said it happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. NE. when a man was heard telling a woman, “I’m going to kill you.”
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Replica Airsoft Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester man who officers said pointed a replica airsoft gun at them over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex near Mayo High School in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Southeast after neighbors reported overhearing a domestic argument and a man telling a woman in one of the apartments that he would kill her. Police arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, knocked at the door and identified themselves but were not let into the apartment, Moilanen said.
Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
(UPDATE) $2 Million Bail For Rochester Man Accused of Murder
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was formally arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County Court Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder without...
Appeals Court Refuses to Lower Rochester Rapist’s Prison Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's 12-year prison sentence for a sexual assault in 2019. 30-year-old Xanth Wilkins entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second count of the same crime. He was accused of choking and raping a woman after they met each other at a local bar and she agreed to accompany him to his residence.
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
MN Supreme Court Won’t Hear Owatonna Man’s Appeal in Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
Convicted Armed Robber Set to Plead Guilty to Rochester Hold-Ups
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester man who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for a number of armed robberies in Austin has reached a tentative plea deal with Olmsted County prosecutors involving charges connected to a couple of armed robberies in Rochester last summer. 26-year-old...
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
12-year-old killed in snowmobile wreck, 3rd fatal crash of the weekend
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy has died after deputies say his snowmobile struck a tree in southern Minnesota. Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash in Theilman Township, Minnesota, a rural town about 25 miles northeast of Rochester. Deputies say the boy, identified as...
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
