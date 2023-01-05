Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Still Paying The Price For Dropping Colorado, Canyon In 2012
At present, the Toyota Tacoma outsells GM’s midsize pickups, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, by a significant margin. The reasons behind the gap are varied, but one of the reasons has to be GM’s decision to drop the Colorado and Canyon nameplates in 2012. So then –...
gmauthority.com
LT1-Powered Chevy C1 Corvette Mates Beauty And Simplicity: Video
It’s easy to toss a crate of parts at car and call it a “restomod.” This C1 Chevy Corvette, however, is different, with each piece thoughtfully applied to create something beautiful, yet simple. Once again coming to us from the folks at AutotopiaLA, this restomod C1 Corvette...
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
gmauthority.com
Next-Generation Chevy S10 To Keep Duramax Diesel Engine In Brazil
The current third-generation international-market Chevy S10 made its big debut in February of the 2012 calendar year, with a model refresh introduced more recently for the 2021 model. Per exclusive GM Authority coverage published last month, development of the next-gen Chevy S10 is heating up, but now, a new report highlights a few interesting details concerning the next-gen Chevy S10’s powertrain and transmission.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Outsold By Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger During Q4 2022
CAMARO -19.59% 5,475 6,809 +12.60% 24,652 21,893. In Canada, Chevrolet Camaro deliveries totaled 359 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 18 percent compared to 304 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Camaro sales increased about 18 percent to 1,410 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
msn.com
Jake Brakes: How Do They Work, and Are They Illegal?
Semi-truck parts tend to wear faster than those on passenger cars. That has a lot to do with the vehicle’s size and the fact that big rigs rack up many miles quickly. Some auto parts, such as Jake brakes, can improve a semi-truck’s lifespan. Learn more about Jake brakes, including how they work, if they’re legal, and whether they affect a truck’s engine.
My Snow Joe Broke, But Not The Way You All Thought It Would
Jonathon KleinYes, you all called it, but you were also wrong.
gmauthority.com
C5 Corvette Driver Runs Down Steep Embankment, Needs Rescue: Video
A C5 Chevy Corvette driver required rescue after crashing his sports car in Ohio. Per a recent report from Cincinnati CBS affiliate Local 12, the crash occurred around 2:30 local time last Sunday on Bridle Road, in Anderson Township near Johnson Hills Park. Anderson Township firefighters were called to the scene to find the blue C5 Corvette in a creek down a steep embankment, several hundred feet from the road.
gmauthority.com
Ram 1500 EV To Offer Optional Range-Extending Gas Engine
GM’s crosstown rival, Stellantis, recently unveiled the Ram 1500 Revolution concept, an all-electric pickup design study that previews a new production model set to compete with the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. Now, a recent report indicates that the forthcoming Ram 1500 EV will offer an optional range-extending gasoline engine.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Average In J.D. Power Winter 2023 U.S. Website Study
Automaker websites are gaining in importance with regard to the car-buying experience, with shoppers leveraging online tools like configurators, price comparisons, vehicle comparisons, 360-degree viewers, and payment / lease calculators when considering their new car. Now, according to a recent study, Chevy has ranked dead average in customer website experience.
gmauthority.com
Last-Gen Cadillac Escalade With Autonomous Equipment Still Testing
Over three years ago, GM Authority was the first to bring you news of a last-gen (2015-2020) Cadillac Escalade undergoing testing a bunch of autonomous driving hardware. As luck would have it, we just saw GM testing a similar setup. This time around, our spies caught two Escalade prototypes with...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Gets Standard Automatic Emergency Braking
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD got its big debut last September, with The General pulling the sheets on a full model refresh that includes new exterior styling, a reworked cabin, powertrain updates, and fresh technology features. Notably, the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s safety tech feature list now includes Automatic Emergency Braking as standard equipment.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months, on the 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque also offers a $2,250 lease incentive on the 2023 XT4. In addition, a national lease is...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Buick Encore Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue
GM has issued a new service update for the Buick Encore with regard to an icing issue in the engine charge air cooler while driving the crossover in extremely cold weather. The problem: some units of the Buick Encore may accumulate sludge or ice in the engine Charge Air Cooler (CAC) or closed Crankcase Ventilation (CCV) system while driving in extremely cold weather. In this case, extremely cold weather is considered to be 0 degrees Fahrenheit and below.
Ram Launches Truck To Attack Ford, Rivian
To hear most industry experts talk, electric vehicles are the wave of the automotive future. To grab market share, particularly from market leader Tesla, many of the world’s largest car companies are spending billions of dollars on EV manufacturing, development, and promotion. The most promising part of the EV market may be full-sized pickups. Most […]
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Envision Gets New Moonstone Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Buick Envision adds two new exterior colors to its palette: White Frost Tricoat and Moonstone Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GZA and touch-up paint code WA-179H, Moonstone Gray Metallic is one of seven exterior colors offered on the premium compact crossover, which include:
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Encore GX Sunset Glow Metallic Paint Built Out For Model Year
The 2023 Buick Encore GX stands as the fourth model year of the subcompact crossover, introducing just a few changes over the preceding 2022 model. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Encore GX’s Sunset Glow Metallic paint color has been built out. Originally introduced on the Buick...
gmauthority.com
GMC Running At More Than 60 Days Supply At End Of November 2022
The automotive industry is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a negative impact on production and subsequent vehicle inventory. When business began to ramp back up, a disconnect emerged between the availability of new vehicles (supply) and demand, resulting in low inventory and sky-high prices. Now, GMC new vehicle inventory has recovered to 65 days supply as of November 2022.
C8 Z06 Engine Already Blows Up
Buying a first year model car is a very sketchy way to get yourself on the wrong side of some crime scene tape. Typically bugs in the car don’t get fixed until the second or third year, and even then it’s a gamble. Speaking of poorly made cars, the C8 Z06 has just been released and fans of the brand are understandably excited. However, as one man found out the hard way, the Z06 is far from perfect and still has some tricky problems to be addressed.
electrek.co
Mercury unveils new 100% electric outboard boat motor with easy-swap batteries
Mercury took to the CES 2023 show to unveil its latest electric outboard motor for small boats. Meet the Mercury Avator 7.5e. The unit is an all-in-one propulsion package that includes the motor, battery, and electronics in a self-contained system. It is designed for small watercraft that accept transom-mount outboards.
Comments / 0