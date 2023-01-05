Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’
After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin
Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’
When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser
The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
Here’s Who’s Singing The National Anthem on Sunday
If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign earnings have skyrocketed as fans, such as Luke Bryan, look to support the Buffalo Bills player... The post Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser appeared first on Outsider.
Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]
The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
John Murphy Missed The Buffalo Bills Game Because Of A Stroke
John Murphy has been the "Voice of the Buffalo Bills" since the 2003 season. Last week he missed the game, and here's why. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement today that unfortunately, the longtime announcer missed the game because he had a stroke. Originally the team made the announcement that...
Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
Bills Recognize Medical Personnel Pregame After They Help to Save Damar Hamlin’s Life
The Buffalo Bills took a moment to recognize their entire medical and athletic training staff ahead of their Week 18 home tilt against the New England Patriots Sunday. The 14-person team has been credited for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest six days ago on “Monday Night Football.”
NFL Playoff Projection: With Bills-Bengals canceled, seeding scenarios become clearer
No matter what the NFL decided about the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended and eventually canceled, some teams were going to be put in an unfair situation. "I recognize that there is no perfect solution," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday. While we'll figure out what happens...
Owners change rule for handling canceled games
Faced with an unprecedented situation, the NFL’s owners have done an unprecedented thing. The owners have voted to approve changes to the existing rule for handling the aftermath of a canceled game, PFT has confirmed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 25 owners voted in favor of...
