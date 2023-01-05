ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
The Associated Press

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team’s meeting room Friday — “larger than life,” as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field. What sent everyone’s emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: “ Love you, boys.” “Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it’s something I’ve been looking forward to, kind of needing to see,” McDermott said. “And to see the players’ reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange.” Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin from his hospital room in Cincinnati and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

What Buffalo and NFL Will Do This Weekend to Support Damar Hamlin

Thursday and Friday offered up the best news regarding the ongoing recovery for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin had made remarkable progress from his condition on Tuesday and Wednesday, while also showing signs of being neurologically intact.
WegENT

NFL Week 18 Best Bets and Predictions

Welcome to week 18 of the 2022-2023 NFL Season. If this is the first time reading one of my articles, welcome to my weekly picks blog! I will give you guys’ predictions for every game in the NFL each week. First, First, First, I will provide predictions in three ways: Straight up (Picking the game’s winner), ATS (Against the Spread), and Over/Under of the total. Then, I will give my three best bets every week in more in-depth, and those will only be ATS; one of them will be my Greene Guarantee of the week. Last Year I had a pretty successful season, so without further ado, let’s get into it!
New York Post

Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’

When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
Yardbarker

Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser

The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
CHICAGO, IL
wearebuffalo.net

Here’s Who’s Singing The National Anthem on Sunday

If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
wearebuffalo.net

John Murphy Missed The Buffalo Bills Game Because Of A Stroke

John Murphy has been the "Voice of the Buffalo Bills" since the 2003 season. Last week he missed the game, and here's why. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement today that unfortunately, the longtime announcer missed the game because he had a stroke. Originally the team made the announcement that...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Owners change rule for handling canceled games

Faced with an unprecedented situation, the NFL’s owners have done an unprecedented thing. The owners have voted to approve changes to the existing rule for handling the aftermath of a canceled game, PFT has confirmed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 25 owners voted in favor of...

