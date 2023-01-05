ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Shooting in Raleigh leaves one injured

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street,. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when police arrived. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire

Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police: Driver fired shots at another car on Highway 54 in Chapel Hill

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a report Monday of a shooting on North Carolina Highway 54. Police said around 5 p.m., one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle, leaving a passenger with a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not identified a suspect or what led to the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma

A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy