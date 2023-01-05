Read full article on original website
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
WRAL
Driver survives after crashing into Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A driver survived Monday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into Lake Crabtree. A portion of Aviation Parkway was closed much of the day Monday because of the crash. Officers with the Cary Police Department said the driver, Joshua Delaine, of Fayetteville, crashed into...
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
WRAL
Shooting in Raleigh leaves one injured
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street,. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when police arrived. The...
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
cbs17
40+ crashes reported in past 2 years at Wake Forest intersection where woman was killed
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver is facing multiple charges after a deadly weekend crash in Wake Forest. Wake Forest police said the 17-year-old behind the wheel of one car Saturday ran a red light Sunday and crashed into 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona’s car. CBS 17 was...
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire
Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
Road reopens in Fayetteville after crash took down power lines, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight crash closed a Fayetteville road and caused downed power lines, according to police. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Cain Road just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Police said a vehicle hit a pole and caused the downed power lines. Crews...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s pinned during Raleigh 4-car crash on Western Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was pinned in her car when four vehicles were involved in a crash in Raleigh Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. along Western Boulevard just east of Interstate 440, near a major road closure because of a broken water main.
WRAL
Police: Driver fired shots at another car on Highway 54 in Chapel Hill
The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a report Monday of a shooting on North Carolina Highway 54. Police said around 5 p.m., one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle, leaving a passenger with a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not identified a suspect or what led to the...
WRAL
Crash causes tractor-trailer to burst into flames on I-95 in Dunn; at least two hurt
DUNN, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash and large fire blocked traffic heading southbound on Interstate 95 Saturday in Harnett County. The crash happened close to Exit 72 for Spring Branch Road near Dunn. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge while...
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
Itch alert: Raleigh makes list for bed bug cities
The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.
cbs17
Garner man identified, charged after slamming car into power pole during chase, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after authorities said he led a trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with him knocking down a power pole. Around 9:57 p.m. on Friday, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper saw a burgundy Dodge Charger operating recklessly on U.S. 401 in Raleigh.
Wake County man wins $100,000 after buying ticket in Selma
A Zebulon man bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000. Rodney Brown bought his 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street. He picked up his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, taking home $71,259 after required tax withholdings. The 200X The Cash game...
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after shooting in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
